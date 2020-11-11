 

D-BOX Technologies and Ubisoft announce the upcoming compatibility of D-BOX’s haptic technology with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

MONTREAL, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (D-BOX) (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment experiences, and Ubisoft announce the upcoming compatibility of D-BOX’s haptic technology with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft’s latest release on November 10th.

D-BOX is proud to unite its expertise in immersive haptic entertainment with one of the leading games developed by Ubisoft. Fans of the much-anticipated Assassin's Creed Valhalla game can expect to enjoy a realistic immersive experience by the end of December 2020 on PC as part of the title update and in early 2021 on console, when the D-BOX haptic code becomes available for each platform.

“D-BOX wants to enhance experiences through haptics for gamers of all genre and the collaboration with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is a fantastic way to demonstrate all the power of D-BOX haptics. Being able to apply our technologies to such a polished title allows us to provide the ultimate immersive experience to a big range of gamers. We are committed to providing further high-quality haptics and help lift experiences to new levels for all gamers in the future and continue to change the landscape of video games experiences. This collaboration is just a beginning for D-BOX and AAA (triple-A) titles, as we have a long-term commitment to the genre,” states Sébastien Mailhot, President and CEO of D-BOX.

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX redefines and creates realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through motion. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before.

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Visit d-box.com

ABOUT UBISOFT

Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, For Honor, Just Dance, Watch Dogs, Tom Clancy’s video game series including Ghost Recon, Rainbow Six and The Division. The teams throughout Ubisoft’s worldwide network of studios and business offices are committed to delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. For the 2019–20 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €1,534 million. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.

2020 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries.

