 

Virtual KOL Roundtable Recap Outlook Therapeutics and Firas Rahhal, MD, Discussed wet AMD Treatment Landscape and ONS-5010/LYTENAVA

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.11.2020, 15:05  |  102   |   |   
  • Dr. Rahhal, a leading retinal clinician, offered insight on wet AMD treatment and the potential of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg), if approved, to improve available treatment options
  • Outlook Therapeutics detailed ongoing development and pre-commercial planning of ONS-5010/LYTENANA
  • Webcast replay from the event is now available: click here

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, held its previously announced virtual KOL Roundtable on October 29, 2020 featuring Firas Rahhal, MD, a partner at Retina-Vitreous Associates Medical Group and Associate Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at the UCLA School of Medicine, and Outlook Therapeutics’ management team – Lawrence Kenyon, President, CEO and CFO, Terry Dagnon, COO, and Jeff Evanson, CCO.

“Gaining perspective from a practicing clinician who frequently uses available anti-VEGF treatment options for his patients provides invaluable insight as we continue to advance the clinical development of our investigational ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab, ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. We believe ONS-5010, if approved, is strategically positioned to address many of the shortcomings in the treatment landscape for wet AMD that were discussed during the Roundtable, as it would offer patients and clinicians an approved ophthalmic formulation of a therapeutic that is already widely used. We thank Dr. Rahhal for taking the time to join us for our discussion and believe the retina physician point of view is important when looking at the opportunity Outlook Therapeutics presents,” commented Mr. Kenyon.

Treatment Background

The Roundtable opened with a discussion of current treatment options for retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME) and branch retinal vein occlusion (BRVO). Such retinal diseases are characterized by excessive growth of abnormal blood vessels under the retina, which if untreated leads to vision loss and even blindness. Anti-VEGF medications control this abnormal growth, and for the past 15 years have become the standard of care for treating these diseases.

Seite 1 von 5
Outlook Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Virtual KOL Roundtable Recap Outlook Therapeutics and Firas Rahhal, MD, Discussed wet AMD Treatment Landscape and ONS-5010/LYTENAVA Dr. Rahhal, a leading retinal clinician, offered insight on wet AMD treatment and the potential of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg), if approved, to improve available treatment optionsOutlook Therapeutics detailed ongoing development and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Liefervereinbarung mit der EU über 200 Millionen Dosen ihres ...
Valneva Announces Plans for Extraordinary General Meeting to Prepare for Potential US IPO
Monument Mining Continues to Keep Tight Control over Covid-19 Pandemic
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Taat Inducts Dr. Cindy Orser, Life Sciences Scholar and Executive Biochemist for Projects Funded by ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on Oral Thin Film Product with Psilocybin
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Outlook Therapeutics Secures $10 Million in Additional Working Capital
03.11.20
Outlook Therapeutics Completes Patient Enrollment of Open-Label Safety Study for ONS-5010/LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg)
22.10.20
Outlook Therapeutics to Present at the Virtual Investor KOL Roundtable
13.10.20
Outlook Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Supplemental Open-Label Safety Study for ONS-5010 / LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg)