Dr. Rahhal , a leading retinal clinician, offer ed insight on wet AMD treatment and the p otential of ONS-5010/ LYTENA VA (bevacizumab-vikg) , if approved, to improve available treatment options



Outlook Therapeutics detail ed ongoing development and pre- commercial planning of ONS-5010/ LYTENANA

Webcast replay from the event is now available: click here



MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, held its previously announced virtual KOL Roundtable on October 29, 2020 featuring Firas Rahhal, MD, a partner at Retina-Vitreous Associates Medical Group and Associate Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at the UCLA School of Medicine, and Outlook Therapeutics’ management team – Lawrence Kenyon, President, CEO and CFO, Terry Dagnon, COO, and Jeff Evanson, CCO.

“Gaining perspective from a practicing clinician who frequently uses available anti-VEGF treatment options for his patients provides invaluable insight as we continue to advance the clinical development of our investigational ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab, ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. We believe ONS-5010, if approved, is strategically positioned to address many of the shortcomings in the treatment landscape for wet AMD that were discussed during the Roundtable, as it would offer patients and clinicians an approved ophthalmic formulation of a therapeutic that is already widely used. We thank Dr. Rahhal for taking the time to join us for our discussion and believe the retina physician point of view is important when looking at the opportunity Outlook Therapeutics presents,” commented Mr. Kenyon.

Treatment Background

The Roundtable opened with a discussion of current treatment options for retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME) and branch retinal vein occlusion (BRVO). Such retinal diseases are characterized by excessive growth of abnormal blood vessels under the retina, which if untreated leads to vision loss and even blindness. Anti-VEGF medications control this abnormal growth, and for the past 15 years have become the standard of care for treating these diseases.