 

Mondelēz International Releases Second Annual State of Snacking Report Highlighting Growth and Increasing Importance of Snacking in Lives of Global Consumers

  • Snacking seen as a source of comfort, connection and community during isolating year caused by COVID-19 pandemic
  • Study affirms consumers’ focus on mindful consumption for health, nutrition and emotional well-being
  • Report findings provide insight into consumer needs, shape Company’s approach to continuing to lead the future of snacking

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) today announced the launch of the second annual State of Snacking report, a global consumer trends study examining the role of snacking in the lives of consumers around the world. This year’s report reveals proprietary insights and data around changing consumer behaviors including eating habits, shopping trends and the rising importance of mindful consumption of snacks throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State of Snacking report, developed in partnership with consumer polling specialist The Harris Poll, confirms and complements Mondelēz International’s proprietary, global snacking insights with bespoke research conducted among thousands of consumers across twelve countries with the intent to better understand the role that snacking plays in peoples’ lives. The report informs the company’s strategy to bite into the $1.2 trillion total snack industry as it continues to lead the future of snacking by delivering the right snack, for the right moment, made the right way.

The 2020 State of Snacking Report underlines the growth in snacking worldwide and how behavior, sentiment and routines surrounding food are being reshaped by COVID-19.

  • Almost 9 in 10 global adults (88%) say they are snacking more (46%) or the same (42%) during the pandemic than before, with millennials and those who are working from home right now being especially likely to say they prefer snacks over meals (70% and 67%, respectively).
  • More than half of respondents say snacking has been a “lifeline” during the pandemic (52%), especially parents who are working from home (69%).
  • Snacking is an antidote for loneliness and an avenue for connection, as 3 in 4 global adults have made a connection with others via food in the last 6 months (77%), including making a snack together (40%), giving a snack as a gift (31%), or grocery shopping for someone who could not go themselves (29%).
