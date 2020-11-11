Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on Oral Thin Film Product with Psilocybin

Following several months of prototyping on a wide range of dosage forms, the Company has completed an oral thin-film strip product with psilocybin with dosage forms ranging between 1 mg and 20 mg and demonstrating its versatility through physio-chemical characterization (e.g. tensile strength of films) of bio comparable tannin-chitosan composite materials, dissolution and disintegration testing, and rate of psilocybin release from composites. Currently technical and scientific data is being processed and finalized.

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) (CSE: RVV, USA: RVVTF), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, is pleased to provide an update on its oral thin-film delivery system with psilocybin being developed under a research partnership agreement with Reed Research Group out of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

“We are very pleased to have achieved this development milestone of our orally dissolvable thin film strip for psilocybin, which can be used in FDA human clinical studies and as a unique product for medical use in states where psilocybin therapy use is permitted, such as Oregon following the passage of Measure 109,” said Michael Frank, CEO of Revive. “There is a significant market opportunity for our unique oral thin film strip technology for not only delivering psilocybin but also delivering numerous psychedelic-based medicines to treat various diseases and disorders that would benefit from such a delivery method. Also, we are in a position to begin partnering with life sciences companies seeking to add unique offerings in their psychedelic-based product pipeline and with companies operating in the U.S. where psilocybin therapy use is legal.”

Psilocybin Oral Thin-film Product

Under its sponsored research partnership with the Reed Research Group out of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the Company is developing its tannin-chitosan composite of orally dissolvable thin films which offers a unique delivery platform for therapeutic doses (1-20mg) of psilocybin into the oral cavity. The Company has finalized the prototypes and is preparing to scale for manufacturing for future clinical studies involving psilocybin and other psychedelic-derived medicines.