Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on Oral Thin Film Product with Psilocybin
TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) (CSE: RVV, USA: RVVTF), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of
therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, is pleased to provide an update on its oral thin-film delivery system with psilocybin being developed under a research partnership agreement with
Reed Research Group out of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Following several months of prototyping on a wide range of dosage forms, the Company has completed an oral thin-film strip product with psilocybin with dosage forms ranging between 1 mg and 20 mg and demonstrating its versatility through physio-chemical characterization (e.g. tensile strength of films) of bio comparable tannin-chitosan composite materials, dissolution and disintegration testing, and rate of psilocybin release from composites. Currently technical and scientific data is being processed and finalized.
“We are very pleased to have achieved this development milestone of our orally dissolvable thin film strip for psilocybin, which can be used in FDA human clinical studies and as a unique product for medical use in states where psilocybin therapy use is permitted, such as Oregon following the passage of Measure 109,” said Michael Frank, CEO of Revive. “There is a significant market opportunity for our unique oral thin film strip technology for not only delivering psilocybin but also delivering numerous psychedelic-based medicines to treat various diseases and disorders that would benefit from such a delivery method. Also, we are in a position to begin partnering with life sciences companies seeking to add unique offerings in their psychedelic-based product pipeline and with companies operating in the U.S. where psilocybin therapy use is legal.”
Psilocybin Oral Thin-film Product
Under its sponsored research partnership with the Reed Research Group out of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the Company is developing its tannin-chitosan composite of orally dissolvable thin films which offers a unique delivery platform for therapeutic doses (1-20mg) of psilocybin into the oral cavity. The Company has finalized the prototypes and is preparing to scale for manufacturing for future clinical studies involving psilocybin and other psychedelic-derived medicines.
