Tyler Technologies Named a Best Place to Work in Albany, New York

“We are thrilled to make our first appearance on the Albany Business Review’s Best Places to Work list this year,” said Ted Thien, vice president and general manager of Tyler’s transportation solutions group, which is headquartered in Latham. “We have a lot of local pride living and working in the greater Albany area. Our team members contribute to a strong company culture that supports our dedication to each other and to our public sector clients.”

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) has been named to the Albany Business Review’s “Best Places to Work” list for 2020, marking the first time the company has been recognized as a top workplace in the area. Tyler was included on the medium-large companies list alongside 11 other companies.

This year, 48 companies met the criteria of a best place to work. Tyler joined other leading employers in the Albany area representing various industries including engineering, financial services, consulting, and non-profit services. Tyler has nearly 150 employees in its Latham office, which develops solutions for school transportation and student information for the K-12 space.

This year marks the 17th year of the Albany Business Review’s Best Places to Work awards. Tyler’s recognition follows a thorough company assessment managed by Quantum Workplace, which administers confidential surveys to employees. To qualify, companies had to have enough employees return the survey – and rate the company highly enough to win among a competitive field of more than 110 companies.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 26,000 successful installations across more than 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler was named to Forbes' "Best Midsize Employers" list in 2019 and has been recognized three times on Forbes’ "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005048/en/