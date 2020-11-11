Catalent, Inc. to Present at November 2020 Virtual Investor Conferences

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will present at two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

On November 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET, the Company will present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference. On November 17, 2020 at 10:50 a.m. ET, the Company will present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference.