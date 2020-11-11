 

Catalent, Inc. to Present at November 2020 Virtual Investor Conferences

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will present at two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

On November 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET, the Company will present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference. On November 17, 2020 at 10:50 a.m. ET, the Company will present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference.

A live webcast of both presentations will be accessible at http://investor.catalent.com and will be available for replay following the event.

About Catalent, Inc.

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), an S&P 500 company, is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs more than 14,000 people, including approximately 2,400 scientists, at more than 40 facilities across four continents and in fiscal 2020 generated over $3 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, N.J. For more information, please visit www.catalent.com.

More products. Better treatments. Reliably supplied.

