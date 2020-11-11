 

Kimball Electronics, Inc. Announces Extension of Stock Repurchase Plan

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.11.2020, 15:20  |  36   |   |   

JASPER, Ind., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE), (the “Company”), announced that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Kimball Electronics, Inc., at its November 10, 2020 regular Board meeting, authorized an extension of the current stock repurchase plan (the “Plan”) to allow the purchase of up to an additional $20 million of the Company’s common stock. The Plan was originally authorized in October 2015, and then separately extended in September 2016, August 2017, and November 2018, allowing a repurchase of up to an additional $20 million of common stock of the Company with each extension. This current extension brings the total amount of authorized share repurchases under the Plan to $100 million, with no expiration. The Plan may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

Purchases may be made under various programs, including in open-market transactions, block transactions on or off an exchange, or in privately negotiated transactions, all in accordance with applicable securities laws and regulations, including Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Repurchases may also be made under a Rule 10b5-1 program, which would permit shares to be repurchased when the Company might otherwise be precluded from doing so under insider trading laws.

The extent to which the Company repurchases its shares, and the timing of such repurchases, will depend upon a variety of factors, including market conditions, regulatory requirements, and other corporate considerations, as determined by the Company’s management team. The Company expects to finance the additional purchases with existing liquidity.

“The authorization of the extension of our stock repurchase program demonstrates the Board’s confidence in our business model and continued strong cash flow generation,” said Donald Charron, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our balanced approach to capital deployment, supported by a solid balance sheet, gives us the flexibility to invest in our strategic growth initiatives while also returning capital to shareholders.”

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained within this release are considered forward-looking under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Specific risk factors that could have an effect on the future performance of the Company can be found in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2020.

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.

Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world. From our operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

To learn more about Kimball Electronics, visit: www.kimballelectronics.com.

Lasting relationships. Global success.

CONTACT:
Adam W. Smith
Treasurer
Telephone 812.634.4000
E-mail: Investor.Relations@kimballelectronics.com


Kimball Electronics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kimball Electronics, Inc. Announces Extension of Stock Repurchase Plan JASPER, Ind., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE), (the “Company”), announced that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Kimball Electronics, Inc., at its November 10, 2020 regular Board meeting, authorized an …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Liefervereinbarung mit der EU über 200 Millionen Dosen ihres ...
Valneva Announces Plans for Extraordinary General Meeting to Prepare for Potential US IPO
Monument Mining Continues to Keep Tight Control over Covid-19 Pandemic
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Taat Inducts Dr. Cindy Orser, Life Sciences Scholar and Executive Biochemist for Projects Funded by ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on Oral Thin Film Product with Psilocybin
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.11.20
Kimball Electronics, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results
23.10.20
Kimball Electronics, Inc. Announces Live Webcast of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
15.10.20
Kimball Electronics, Inc. Announces Virtual-Only Share Owners Meeting