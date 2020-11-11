 

Ceramic Matrix Composites' (CMCs) Market in Aircraft Engines, Impacted by Covid-19, to Reach US$ 414.2 Million in 2025, Says Stratview Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.11.2020, 15:30  |  57   |   |   

DETROIT, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs) Market in Aircraft Engines by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Business Jets, Military Aircraft, and Helicopter), by Engine Type (Jet Engine and Helicopter Engine), by Component Type (Static Components and Rotational Components), by Application Type (Combustor Liner, Shrouds, Blades, Nozzles, and Others), by Engine Zone Type (High Pressure, Low Pressure, and Combustor), by Material Type (SiC/SiC, Oxide/Oxide, and Others), by Manufacturing Process (Melt Infiltration, Chemical Vapor Infiltration, Sintering, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World) Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025.

Stratview_Research_Logo

This report, from Stratview Research, identifies and quantifies the opportunities that ceramic matrix composites (CMCs) will have in aircraft engine applications over the next five years (2020-2025). The report mapped all the major CMC applications present currently in aircraft engines as well as the ongoing research & developments for the upcoming engines. The report segments the market in the most comprehensive manner with an aim to present the complete analysis including market assessment till 2025, market competition, upcoming CMC applications, and emerging trends. The report can be decisive for the market participants as well as investors, willing to expedite their growth process and build growth strategies to achieve their long-term business goals.

Ceramic Matrix Composites Market in Aircraft Engines: Highlights

The airlines' dire need for fuel-efficient aircraft shows no signs of abating. As pressure for fuel-efficient aircraft continues to mount, ceramic matrix composites (CMC) evolve as they compete with metals for high-pressure and low-pressure applications in aircraft engines. CMCs are as tough as metals and are just one-third the weight of nickel alloys and can operate at 1,300° Celsius. They can withstand extreme temperatures and require less cooling air to be diverted from the thrust. As a result, engines run at higher thrust. Additionally, engines run hotter, consuming fuel efficiently, and emitting fewer pollutants.

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ceramic Matrix Composites' (CMCs) Market in Aircraft Engines, Impacted by Covid-19, to Reach US$ 414.2 Million in 2025, Says Stratview Research DETROIT, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs) Market in Aircraft Engines by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Business Jets, Military Aircraft, and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Largest real-world study of Phagenyx demonstrates significant benefits of treatment in patients ...
K2 Integrity to Assist Libya in Strengthening Its Anti-Money Laundering/Countering the Financing of ...
Increased Internet Penetration across Globe Driving Demand Opportunities in Global Flexible Workspace Market: Transparency Market Research
U.S. Gold Corp. Announces Results of its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
OLED Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 203,069.9 Million By 2027 - Valuates Reports
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference
The first interim data analysis of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 phase III clinical trials ...
Replica Analytics Data Synthesis Platform Launched to Support Data Transparency and Data Science ...
New Aker Solutions Will Accelerate the Transition to Sustainable Energy Production
Ureteral Stents Market Size Worth $723.6 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
U.S. FDA Accepts Ortho's Emergency Use Notification for VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test--Capable of ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
FP Markets recognised as 'Best FX Broker Australia' for 2020
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
Frost & Sullivan Intelligent Mobility Summit 2020 to Spotlight Industry's Digitally-driven Roadmap ...
Frost & Sullivan Awards Plume Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods