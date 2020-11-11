Ceramic Matrix Composites' (CMCs) Market in Aircraft Engines, Impacted by Covid-19, to Reach US$ 414.2 Million in 2025, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs) Market in Aircraft Engines by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Business Jets, Military Aircraft, and Helicopter), by Engine Type (Jet Engine and Helicopter Engine), by Component Type (Static Components and Rotational Components), by Application Type (Combustor Liner, Shrouds, Blades, Nozzles, and Others), by Engine Zone Type (High Pressure, Low Pressure, and Combustor), by Material Type (SiC/SiC, Oxide/Oxide, and Others), by Manufacturing Process (Melt Infiltration, Chemical Vapor Infiltration, Sintering, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World) Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025.

This report, from Stratview Research, identifies and quantifies the opportunities that ceramic matrix composites (CMCs) will have in aircraft engine applications over the next five years (2020-2025). The report mapped all the major CMC applications present currently in aircraft engines as well as the ongoing research & developments for the upcoming engines. The report segments the market in the most comprehensive manner with an aim to present the complete analysis including market assessment till 2025, market competition, upcoming CMC applications, and emerging trends. The report can be decisive for the market participants as well as investors, willing to expedite their growth process and build growth strategies to achieve their long-term business goals.

Ceramic Matrix Composites Market in Aircraft Engines: Highlights

The airlines' dire need for fuel-efficient aircraft shows no signs of abating. As pressure for fuel-efficient aircraft continues to mount, ceramic matrix composites (CMC) evolve as they compete with metals for high-pressure and low-pressure applications in aircraft engines. CMCs are as tough as metals and are just one-third the weight of nickel alloys and can operate at 1,300° Celsius. They can withstand extreme temperatures and require less cooling air to be diverted from the thrust. As a result, engines run at higher thrust. Additionally, engines run hotter, consuming fuel efficiently, and emitting fewer pollutants.