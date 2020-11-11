DGAP-News: Capvis AG / Key word(s): Alliance ARAG joins forces with Capvis to strengthen its global presence 11.11.2020 / 15:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rubiera (Reggio Emilia, Italy) and Baar (Switzerland), 11 November 2020 - ARAG Group (ARAG), the specialist for components and solutions used for spraying, weeding and precision farming, signed today an agreement with Capvis Equity V LP, a fund advised by the Swiss investment company, Capvis AG (together, "Capvis"). Both will join forces to continue the ongoing implementation of the existing development path that has made ARAG a reference in its field of activity.

The agreement provides for the acquisition by Capvis of a majority stake in the capital of ARAG. The current owners, led by the Montorsi family, will continue to support the Group's development by remaining as significant minority shareholders and managers.

The agreement is particularly aimed at strengthening ARAG's global presence, continuous client support and seizing new market opportunities.

Founded in 1976, ARAG is today one of the world's leading producers in its sector with a global presence supported by four foreign subsidiaries (Australia, Argentina, Bulgaria and Brazil), as well as four subsidiaries in Italy (Mastrolab, Ynnova, AM Torneria and ASJ) and a sales network covering over 110 countries. ARAG is experiencing strong growth in 2020, and is set to realise consolidated sales this year in excess of EUR 85 million.

Completion of the transaction is subject to approval from the relevant authorities.

Chairman and CEO Giovanni Montorsi commented: "The partnership with an international leader like Capvis makes us particularly proud because it demonstrates the mountain we have been able to climb. In 45 years of history, ARAG has achieved excellent results due to teamwork for which I have to thank employees and collaborators. With Capvis we will be able to face new and exciting challenges to strengthen our global leadership".