General Motors names Cincinnati Ohio auto dealer, McCluskey Chevrolet, as a distinguished Chevrolet Dealer of the Year and the 2019 #1 Chevy Volume New Car Dealer in the World!

(Photo: Business Wire)

The Dealer of the Year award honors 60 Chevy dealers from across the country based on exceptional performance in sales, service and customer satisfaction.

“The Dealer of the Year program honors our dealer partners who have done an exceptional job toward our collective goal of earning customers for life,” said Steve Hill, GM U.S. vice president of Sales, Service and Marketing. “We salute these 60 outstanding Chevrolet dealers for all they do for our customers, their communities and our company.”

Winning dealers demonstrated long-term commitment to providing elite sales, service and overall customer experience in their modern, world-class facilities.

McCluskey’s stand-alone dealership outsold 3,100 other Chevrolet dealerships to achieve the #1 volume new car sales spot!

“These achievements are a testament to the collective effort by every team member,” says Keith McCluskey, CEO of McCluskey Chevrolet and the Co-Chair of the GM Dealer Executive Board, and member of the Chevrolet National Dealer Council, “We set goals as a team, then have the confidence to accomplish them by striving to be the best at everything we do while making sure every touch point we have with our customers exceeds their expectations.”

How did they do it?

McCluskey Chevrolet has invested in dealership upgrades to reshape customer expectations by revitalizing the entire car buying environment. The entrepreneurial approach taken by Keith and his team extend well beyond the curation of thoughtful cosmetics and creation of a customer-centric buying experience.

Moreover, while those investments can certainly be attributed to culture, it would be hard to discredit McCluskey’s well-publicized usage of internet technologies and the calculated integration of digital marketing and online shopping strategies, especially during the COVID-19 crisis.

Online digital technology plays a key role in effectively delivering more prospective customers to the dealership. From engaging marketing, to personalized shopping tools, to merchandising vehicles with picture perfect vehicle imagery, McCluskey Chevrolet makes it more about ‘car-buying’ than ‘car-selling.’