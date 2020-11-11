 

Mhome Group's New Prefabrication Technology Steals the Show at the 19th China Housing Expo

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.11.2020, 15:58  |  39   |   |   

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mhome Group (000667.SZ), a leading Chinese real estate developer headquartered in Wuhan, was the centre of attention at the recent 19th China International Exposition of Housing Industry & Products and Equipment of Building Industrialization ("China Housing Expo"), as it unveiled its latest prefabricated construction products and services, which included a groundbreaking new Composite Shear Wall Technology system and smart factory.

As the first smart housing developer in the industry to realize prefabricated homes, Mhome Group's ongoing achievements contribute to the industry's progress towards high-quality, eco-friendly construction developments.

"China's construction industry is facing rising labor costs, inefficient practices, adverse environmental effects and poor interdepartmental coordination. As a result, prefabricated buildings are growing in popularity and green construction are the main focus for future developments. Smart housing manufacturing supports sustainable practices and promotes positive development in the construction industry," said He Fei, CEO of MHome Group.

Mhome Group's Composite Shear Wall Technology is composed of two prefabricated reinforced concrete slabs that are connected by trusses to form a wall panel with a middle cavity, which is then formed with concrete after the panels are installed. This 'sandwich' style of insulation supports convenient construction, boasts excellent earthquake resistance and waterproof performance — guaranteeing high-quality, low cost, rapid construction projects that are more durable and sustainable.

The developer also exhibited a to-scale 3D smart factory display, where visitors gained an inside look at the design, production, transportation and construction of digitally driven prefabrication components.

Mhome Group's unique integrated smart housing manufacturing model adheres to its business policy of "High Satisfaction, Low Cost, Fast Speed, Low Profit Margins, Wide-scale Operations and Diverse Services", with the Composite Shear Wall Technology system as its core product. Mhome Group's complete housing solution improves efficiency across the entire manufacturing chain from planning and design to check-in.

Beyond its integrated model, the developer has made significant strides in the field of digitalization. Mhome Group has built an innovative smart cloud management platform with BIM technology, which allows the developer to oversee and manage the entire prefabrication construction process. In addition, real-time information dissemination improves process transparency; realizes lean production; ensures precise procurement and optimized warehousing; provides digital support for the expansion of prefabricated construction; and ultimately realizes Mhome Group's mission to allow more people to live a better life through beautiful, easy-to-use and affordable housing.

About Mhome Group

Established in 1989, Mhome Group is a developer of residential and urban homes properties and provider of urban and rural construction services. Headquartered in Wuhan, China, Mhome is a listed company with a prominent presence in multiple industries including smart housing manufacturing, modern agriculture and industrial revitalization of small towns.

About China Housing Expo

The 19th China Housing Expo was held between November 5 to 7 at the Chinese International Exhibition Center in Beijing. Taking place annually, China Housing Expo promotes the transformation, upgrade and sustainable development of China's construction sector.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mhome Group's New Prefabrication Technology Steals the Show at the 19th China Housing Expo BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Mhome Group (000667.SZ), a leading Chinese real estate developer headquartered in Wuhan, was the centre of attention at the recent 19th China International Exposition of Housing Industry & Products and Equipment …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Largest real-world study of Phagenyx demonstrates significant benefits of treatment in patients ...
K2 Integrity to Assist Libya in Strengthening Its Anti-Money Laundering/Countering the Financing of ...
Increased Internet Penetration across Globe Driving Demand Opportunities in Global Flexible Workspace Market: Transparency Market Research
U.S. Gold Corp. Announces Results of its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
OLED Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 203,069.9 Million By 2027 - Valuates Reports
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference
The first interim data analysis of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 phase III clinical trials ...
New Aker Solutions Will Accelerate the Transition to Sustainable Energy Production
Ureteral Stents Market Size Worth $723.6 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
CRU: Port Tampa Bay and SMU join forces to keep the steel trade community connected in 2021
Titel
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
U.S. FDA Accepts Ortho's Emergency Use Notification for VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test--Capable of ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
FP Markets recognised as 'Best FX Broker Australia' for 2020
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
Frost & Sullivan Intelligent Mobility Summit 2020 to Spotlight Industry's Digitally-driven Roadmap ...
Frost & Sullivan Awards Plume Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods