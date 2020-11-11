UBS Advisor Paul D'Aiutolo Named to the Financial Times 401 Top Retirement Plan Advisors List

Paul’s team represents 35,000 plan participants through its corporate retirement plan clients across several states, including New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Ohio. Paul is the lead fiduciary consultant, assisting companies in navigating complex choices, and contractually providing fiduciary services. This includes fiduciary committee training, overseeing the plan’s investments, plan trend consulting and employee education services.

UBS announced today that Paul D'Aiutolo, a Financial Advisor in the firm’s Hartford, Connecticut (CT) office has been named to the Financial Times (FT) 401 Top Retirement Plan Advisors list for 2020.

“I’m incredibly proud to see that Paul has been named the FT 401 Top Retirement Plan Advisors list. It takes commitment and dedication to clients to earn this honor, and it's gratifying to have peers take note of his accomplishments,” said Ben Tarantino, New York State Complex Director at UBS Wealth Management USA.

Paul and his team have a passion for getting plan participants engaged and on-track for retirement, working tirelessly to educate them on how to address their retirement planning confidently. From 2017-2018, Paul served as the President of the National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA), a subsidiary of the American Retirement Association, a $20 million Washington, D.C.-based association. He is currently a Board member for the American Retirement Association, which has allowed him to personally advocate for retirement security in America by spending time in Washington, and meeting first-hand with members of Congress and representatives from the IRS and Department of Labor.

Paul is a Chartered Retirement Plans SpecialistSM (CRPS), an Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF), a Certified Behavioral Financial Analyst (CBFA) and a Certified Health Savings Advisor (CHSA). A former college athlete, he has coached house and travel soccer, and Pop Warner football for nearly ten years. Paul and his wife have three children, Christopher, Alex, and Emma. As a recent empty nester, he awaits life’s next adventure.

The Financial Times Top 401 Retirement Plan Advisors ranking aims to provide a list of elite professionals who specialize in advising US employers on their defined contribution plans. The advisors were assessed using quantifiable data, and were required to have at least 20% of client assets in defined contribution plans.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.ft.com/reports/top-401-advisers.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

UBS 2020. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Neither UBS Financial Service Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005002/en/