KBRA Publishes Reports Affirming Assured Guaranty’s Financial Strength Ratings with Stable Outlooks

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) published detailed reports supporting its affirmations of the insurance financial strength ratings of Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. (AGM) and its wholly owned subsidiaries Assured Guaranty (Europe) plc (AGE UK) and Assured Guaranty (Europe) SA (AGE SA) along with rating affirmations for Assured Guaranty Corp. (AGC) and Municipal Assurance Corp. (MAC). In the reports, KBRA affirmed the AA+ ratings for AGM, MAC, AGE UK, AGE SA and the AA rating for AGC, all with Stable Outlooks. AGM, AGC and MAC are all U.S. financial guaranty subsidiaries of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (together with all its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty) (NYSE:AGO).

“Experienced management team which operates with a mature and high-functioning operating platform supported by strong governance and risk management systems” for the financial guaranty subsidiaries.

“Ability to withstand KBRA’s conservative stress case loss assumptions across the insured portfolio” for the financial guaranty subsidiaries.

A “corporate governance framework, credit and risk management processes” that KBRA considers “strong and reflective of industry best practices.”

“The substantial and continuing run-off in higher risk components of the portfolio” for AGM and AGC; and for MAC, its “diverse, high quality insured portfolio.”

Regarding the two international subsidiaries of AGM, KBRA highlighted the “extensive intra-group financial support agreements” that benefit AGE UK and AGE SA.

KBRA views the COVID-19 pandemic as primarily a “liquidity event” for Assured Guaranty, writing:

“With respect to COVID-19, KBRA continues to view this as primarily a liquidity event in the near term as financial guaranty policies only cover scheduled debt service.”

AGM, AGC and MAC have each “maintained strong liquidity,” and for each company, “Assured’s surveillance/work-out expertise positions the company to mitigate risk and limit losses.”

“We are pleased that KBRA affirmed the AA+ stable financial strength ratings of AGM, MAC, AGE UK and AGE SA and the AA stable financial strength rating for AGC,” said Dominic Frederico, President and CEO of Assured Guaranty. “KBRA’s view that the COVID-19 pandemic is primarily a potential liquidity event for Assured Guaranty implies that related claims, if any, will be reimbursed by the obligors. As of November 6, we have paid no first-time claims that we believe are due to credit stress arising specifically from COVID-19, and we maintain significant liquid investments to meet potential needs. KBRA’s rating also recognizes the strong performance in its portfolio stress analysis of each of our U.S. and European insurance companies, and our proven management team and risk management framework. We will continue to provide guarantees and invest in our business diversification in a prudent manner that is oriented for the long term and maintains the capital strength of our insurance subsidiaries.”