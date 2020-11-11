 

KBRA Publishes Reports Affirming Assured Guaranty’s Financial Strength Ratings with Stable Outlooks

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.11.2020, 16:00  |  48   |   |   

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) published detailed reports supporting its affirmations of the insurance financial strength ratings of Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. (AGM) and its wholly owned subsidiaries Assured Guaranty (Europe) plc (AGE UK) and Assured Guaranty (Europe) SA (AGE SA) along with rating affirmations for Assured Guaranty Corp. (AGC) and Municipal Assurance Corp. (MAC). In the reports, KBRA affirmed the AA+ ratings for AGM, MAC, AGE UK, AGE SA and the AA rating for AGC, all with Stable Outlooks. AGM, AGC and MAC are all U.S. financial guaranty subsidiaries of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (together with all its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty) (NYSE:AGO).

KBRA noted the following key strengths supporting its ratings affirmations:

  • “Experienced management team which operates with a mature and high-functioning operating platform supported by strong governance and risk management systems” for the financial guaranty subsidiaries.
  • “Ability to withstand KBRA’s conservative stress case loss assumptions across the insured portfolio” for the financial guaranty subsidiaries.
  • A “corporate governance framework, credit and risk management processes” that KBRA considers “strong and reflective of industry best practices.”
  • “The substantial and continuing run-off in higher risk components of the portfolio” for AGM and AGC; and for MAC, its “diverse, high quality insured portfolio.”

Regarding the two international subsidiaries of AGM, KBRA highlighted the “extensive intra-group financial support agreements” that benefit AGE UK and AGE SA.

KBRA views the COVID-19 pandemic as primarily a “liquidity event” for Assured Guaranty, writing:

  • “With respect to COVID-19, KBRA continues to view this as primarily a liquidity event in the near term as financial guaranty policies only cover scheduled debt service.”
  • AGM, AGC and MAC have each “maintained strong liquidity,” and for each company, “Assured’s surveillance/work-out expertise positions the company to mitigate risk and limit losses.”

“We are pleased that KBRA affirmed the AA+ stable financial strength ratings of AGM, MAC, AGE UK and AGE SA and the AA stable financial strength rating for AGC,” said Dominic Frederico, President and CEO of Assured Guaranty. “KBRA’s view that the COVID-19 pandemic is primarily a potential liquidity event for Assured Guaranty implies that related claims, if any, will be reimbursed by the obligors. As of November 6, we have paid no first-time claims that we believe are due to credit stress arising specifically from COVID-19, and we maintain significant liquid investments to meet potential needs. KBRA’s rating also recognizes the strong performance in its portfolio stress analysis of each of our U.S. and European insurance companies, and our proven management team and risk management framework. We will continue to provide guarantees and invest in our business diversification in a prudent manner that is oriented for the long term and maintains the capital strength of our insurance subsidiaries.”

Seite 1 von 3
Assured Guaranty (Bermuda) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KBRA Publishes Reports Affirming Assured Guaranty’s Financial Strength Ratings with Stable Outlooks Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) published detailed reports supporting its affirmations of the insurance financial strength ratings of Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. (AGM) and its wholly owned subsidiaries Assured Guaranty (Europe) plc (AGE UK) and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Pfizer and BioNTech Reach an Agreement to Supply the EU With 200 Million Doses of Their BNT162b2 ...
Introducing the Next Generation of Mac
MSCI Equity Indexes November 2020 Index Review
Five Prime Announces Bemarituzumab Plus Chemotherapy Demonstrates Significant Progression-Free and ...
Kodak Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Biogen Inc. and Encourages ...
3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Apple Unleashes M1
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Assured Guaranty Ltd. Reports Results for Third Quarter 2020
04.11.20
Assured Guaranty Hires Randall Gerardes as Managing Director, Public Finance Marketing
02.11.20
Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Common Share
22.10.20
Assured Guaranty Ltd. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020