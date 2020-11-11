 

18th Annual WWE Tribute to the Troops to Air on FOX

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.11.2020   

The 18th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops will air on FOX on Sunday, December 6, adjacent to Sunday’s regional NFL broadcasts. Viewers with an NFL matchup airing at 1:00 PM ET can watch WWE Tribute to the Troops at 4:30 PM ET; viewers with an NFL matchup airing at 4:05 PM ET can watch the special at 3:00 PM ET. The event will take place inside the state-of-the-art WWE ThunderDome, and include servicemen and women and their families from Marine Corps Air Station New River, US Army Post Fort Hood, U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), Naval Air Station Fallon and Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake.

“Supporting the United States military year-round is an essential part of FOX Sports’ mission, and partnering with WWE on their Tribute to the Troops is an incredible extension of this ongoing commitment,” said Eric Shanks, Chief Executive Officer & Executive Producer, FOX Sports.

“This is a unique time and we look forward to providing our troops and their families with an interactive experience that only WWE can deliver as we celebrate our servicemen and women with millions of our fans watching at home on FOX,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO.

In what is considered TV’s most patriotic and heartwarming show of the year, WWE began Tribute to the Troops in 2003 to honor our servicemen and women and their families and thank them for their continued sacrifice to our country. In addition to the event, WWE will also be hosting virtual meet and greet sessions with WWE Superstars and military members.

Marine Corps Air Station New River in North Carolina is home to Marine Aircraft Groups 26 and 29, Headquarters and Support squadron, and several premiere training units. New River also serves as the East Coast’s only rotary wing and tiltrotor Air Station, with approximately 8,000 Marines, Sailors and civilian employees.

With more than 37,000 active duty Soldiers and Airmen assigned to the post along with more than 100,000 family members, Fort Hood in Texas is the largest active duty armored post in the United States Armed Forces and trains an additional 22,000 Reserve Soldiers annually.

USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) is a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier responsible for protecting American interests across the globe. With 4.5 acres of sovereign U.S. territory, 75 aircraft, and a crew in excess of 5,000 Sailors while deployed, the John C. Stennis is one of the most lethal assets, capable of engaging in sustained power projection operations in support of U.S. and coalition forces.

