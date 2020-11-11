American Airlines to Present at 2020 Bernstein Operational Decisions Conference

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Chief Revenue Officer Vasu Raja will present via webcast at the 2020 Bernstein Operational Decisions Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the conference will be available at aa.com/investorrelations.