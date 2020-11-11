 

Ontrak Declares Dividend on 9.50% Non-Convertible Series A Preferred Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.11.2020, 16:16  |  44   |   |   

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the first quarterly cash dividend for the Company’s 9.50% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series A Preferred Stock“).

The first quarterly cash dividend equals $0.6333333 per share, representing more than a full quarter as it covers the period from, and including, the first date the Company issued the Series A Preferred Shares, at 9.50% per annum of liquidation preference of $25.00 per share. The Series A Preferred Stock dividend will be payable on November 30, 2020 to holders of record as of the close of business on November 15, 2020.

The Series A Preferred Stock trades on NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “OTRKP.”

For additional information, visit https://www.ontrak-inc.com

About Ontrak, Inc.

Ontrak, Inc. (f/k/a Catasys, Inc.) is a leading AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized healthcare company, whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. The company’s PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who are not getting the care they need. By combining predictive analytics with human engagement, Ontrak delivers improved member health and validated outcomes and savings to healthcare payers.

The company’s integrated, technology-enabled Ontrak programs, a critical component of the PRE platform, are designed to provide healthcare solutions to members with behavioral conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure, which result in high medical costs.

Ontrak has a unique ability to engage these members, who do not otherwise seek behavioral healthcare, leveraging proprietary enrollment capabilities built on deep insights into the drivers of care avoidance.

Ontrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered either in-person or via telehealth, along with care coaching and in-market Community Care Coordinators who address the social and environmental determinants of health, including loneliness. The company’s programs improve member health and deliver validated cost savings to healthcare payers of more than 50 percent for enrolled members. Ontrak solutions are available to members of leading national and regional health plans in 30 states and in Washington, D.C.

Learn more at www.ontrak-inc.com

Ontrak Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Warum ich Anteile an Ontrak kaufe?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ontrak Declares Dividend on 9.50% Non-Convertible Series A Preferred Stock Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the first quarterly cash dividend for the Company’s 9.50% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series A Preferred …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Five Prime Announces Bemarituzumab Plus Chemotherapy Demonstrates Significant Progression-Free and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Reach an Agreement to Supply the EU With 200 Million Doses of Their BNT162b2 ...
Introducing the Next Generation of Mac
MSCI Equity Indexes November 2020 Index Review
Kodak Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Biogen Inc. and Encourages ...
3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Apple Unleashes M1
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Ontrak Announces 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
05.11.20
Ontrak Partners with Veterans Health Administration to Transform Suicide Prevention Care in the U.S.
05.11.20
Ontrak to Present at the Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference
04.11.20
Leading National Health Plan Renews Ontrak Contract for Largest Medicaid Market
29.10.20
Ontrak Acquires Science-Backed, Behavior Change Platform LifeDojo, Inc
23.10.20
Ontrak to Report 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results on November 5, 2020
22.10.20
Health Alliance Reports Ontrak Cost Savings of 41% and 2.5x ROI
13.10.20
Ontrak Announces Launch of Ontrak-CI Program for National Health Plan

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.11.20
18
Warum ich Anteile an Ontrak kaufe?
19.09.20
1
OTRK - Ontrak