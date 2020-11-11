 

Lincoln Financial Group Selected as Retirement Plan Provider for Indiana’s First Merchants Bank

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.11.2020, 16:20  |  54   |   |   

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC), a leading provider of retirement savings plans, announced its Retirement Plan Services (RPS) business has been selected by First Merchants Bank as the provider for its 401(k) defined contribution retirement plans. First Merchants Bank’s retirement plans service 2,200 participants, representing approximately $170 million in retirement savings. First Merchants Bank has a long legacy of service across Indiana and throughout the Midwest region since 1893, similar to Lincoln Financial Group which was founded in Fort Wayne, Indiana in 1905.

“We know that Lincoln is focused on making sure our employees have access to not just easy-to-use technology, but also personalized service,” said Shawn Moore, Director of Benefits for First Merchants Bank. “The opportunity to work with a company that has its operations team in the same state, along with Lincoln’s dedication to the customer experience, are just a few of the many reasons we chose Lincoln.”

Lincoln’s model, where high-tech enables high-touch, delivers proven outcomes for both plan sponsors and participants. The personalized support and actionable tools available for employees can help them gain confidence and focus on the future. Financial wellness is becoming even more important — 91% of full-time employed U.S. adults are concerned about some aspect of financial wellness as a result of COVID-191. Lincoln’s WellnessPATHSM solution can help give employees a full picture of their finances, so they understand where they may be falling short, and how to balance every day financial pressures with larger goals, like saving for retirement.

Participants will also have access to Lincoln retirement consultants, who can help to educate them about their plan, saving and how to achieve the retirement they envision. Retirement consultants work one-on-one with participants, developing relationships and helping to maximize their retirement savings.

Additionally, participants can see their potential retirement income in real time using the retirement income estimator and increase their contributions with the click of a button using the Click2Contribute tool. Plan sponsors have access to a customized web experience that puts plan data at their fingertips, helping them see the overall health of their plans.

“We are thrilled about our new partnership with First Merchants Bank and are dedicated to motivating its participants to take actions that lead to better retirement outcomes,” said Jamie Ohl, executive vice president, president, Retirement Plan Services, head of Life & Annuity Operations, Lincoln Financial Group. “We know thinking about retirement can be overwhelming, but we have the tools and the people to help prepare participants for retirement.”

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $281 billion in end-of-period account values as of September 30, 2020. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Forbes’ World’s Best Employers, Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, and Best Employers for Women, and Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

___________________________________
1 Lincoln Financial, COVID-19 Sentiment Tracking Study, 7/1/20-7/14/20

LCN-[3309898-103020]

Lincoln National Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lincoln Financial Group Selected as Retirement Plan Provider for Indiana’s First Merchants Bank Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC), a leading provider of retirement savings plans, announced its Retirement Plan Services (RPS) business has been selected by First Merchants Bank as the provider for its 401(k) defined contribution retirement plans. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Five Prime Announces Bemarituzumab Plus Chemotherapy Demonstrates Significant Progression-Free and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Reach an Agreement to Supply the EU With 200 Million Doses of Their BNT162b2 ...
Introducing the Next Generation of Mac
MSCI Equity Indexes November 2020 Index Review
Kodak Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Biogen Inc. and Encourages ...
3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Apple Unleashes M1
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
Lincoln Financial Group Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results and Announces Increase to Dividend
15.10.20
Two-Thirds of Workers Say Guaranteed Income Benefit in Retirement Plan a “Wow Factor” When Considering a Job Offer