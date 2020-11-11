 

Bag-in-Box Containers Market to Expand ~1.5X between 2019 and 2027, Solution Providers Empower Brands to Meet Reduced Carbon Footprint Proposition - TMR

Packaging brands in bag-in-box containers market aim at meeting the troika of increased shelf-life, reduced carbon footprint, and high safety standards of end-use industries notably beverage makers

Packaging companies adopt both plastics and paper in their product portfolio, Asia Pacific and North America are key consumers due to  widespread use of liquid packaging options in various industries

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bag-in-box containers have emerged as the innovative flexible packaging for a variety of liquid products. Cosmetics and personal care, the food and beverage industries are keen on harnessing the packaging type to meet the propositions of high shelf-life, low carbon footprint, and increased safety of the packed products. Demand for high-end flexible packaging for the dairy industry and juice industry will act as a potential engine for growth for packaging companies in the bag-in-box containers market.

With brands consistently putting strong focus on reducing the environmental impacts of industrial operations, end-use industries benefit from the expanding product portfolio of providers of bag-in-box containers, opine analysts at TMR.

They further assert that the demand for hygienic solution for the wine industry will propel uptake of bag-in-box containers.

The adoption of packaging polymers with better performance characteristics help reduce the carbon footprint of the storage and transportation of liquid products in the bag-in-box containers market.

The global bag-in-box containers market is projected to clock CAGR of ~ 5% during 2019-2027, and is estimated to reach mark of ~ US$ 4.5 Bn by 2027.

Key Findings of Bag-in-Box Containers Market Report

  • Most end-use industrial verticals are preferring plastic materials over paper and paperboard
  • However, plastics will not replace paper as the raw material in near future
  • Bag-in-box containers market is moderately fragmented
  • Rise in demand for alcoholic beverages sub-segment propels revenue expansion
  • Of the various capacity in bag-in-box containers market, less than 5 liters capacity segment is replete with opportunities during 2019 – 2027
  • Europe is expected to attract incremental dollar opportunity
  • Asia Pacific and North America expected to be key contributors to revenues

Explore 159 pages of top-notch research, incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections on Bag-in-Box Containers Market (Material Type: Paper & Paperboard (Corrugated Cardboard, Solid Board), Plastic (LDPE, EVA, Metallized PET, EVOH, Nylon, Others) End Use: Food & Beverages (Alcoholic Beverages (Wine & Spirits, Beer, Others)), (Non-alcoholic

