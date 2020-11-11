 

U.S. Companies Speed Up Digital Workplace Rollouts to Help Employees Go Remote During COVID-19 Lockdowns

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.11.2020, 16:40  |  75   |   |   

ISG Provider Lens report finds U.S. enterprises quickly adopting remote support, managed mobility, videoconferencing and other capabilities to improve employee experience

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated long-term digital workplace initiatives at many U.S. enterprises as the companies have been forced into remote working, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens Digital Workplace of the Future – Services & Solutions report for the U.S. found many companies now considering allowing nearly half their employees to work from home permanently. The sudden move to remote working has boosted interest in digital workplace technologies that let employees securely access work resources anywhere, any time and on any device or platform.

“Enterprises may never go back to the old ways of working,” said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “They need solutions and partners that are ready for the new future. This is an exciting and challenging time for providers of workplace technologies and services.”

As companies seek to rapidly implement workplace transformations, consulting has become a more important part of the process, according to the report. Enterprises need proper guidance before attempting any change that could affect remote employees’ experience, with work culture and change management critical to a successful transition, ISG says. Employers are beginning to see digital workplace initiatives as closely tied to business benefits, and many are turning to consultants to establish experience level agreements (XLAs) based on key performance indicators (KPIs).

To make home and remote workers as productive as possible, U.S. enterprises are adopting solutions and services to improve collaboration, device management, technical support and other digital workplace capabilities, the report says.

Managed mobility services have helped companies make sure remote employees have the devices, applications and data they need, whether through bring-your-own-device (BYOD) programs or by issuing company-owned devices. Many are adopting the device-as-a-service model, which manages the entire device lifecycle from procurement to retirement, according to ISG.

Seite 1 von 3
Information Services Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

U.S. Companies Speed Up Digital Workplace Rollouts to Help Employees Go Remote During COVID-19 Lockdowns ISG Provider Lens report finds U.S. enterprises quickly adopting remote support, managed mobility, videoconferencing and other capabilities to improve employee experienceSTAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The COVID-19 pandemic has …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Liefervereinbarung mit der EU über 200 Millionen Dosen ihres ...
Valneva Announces Plans for Extraordinary General Meeting to Prepare for Potential US IPO
Monument Mining Continues to Keep Tight Control over Covid-19 Pandemic
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on Oral Thin Film Product with Psilocybin
Taat Inducts Dr. Cindy Orser, Life Sciences Scholar and Executive Biochemist for Projects Funded by ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
Payroll Planning Needed to Adapt to Federal Programs, Uncover Opportunities for Savings
10.11.20
ISG Launches Major Expansion of ISG Provider Lens Research to 33 Provider Evaluation Studies for 2021
09.11.20
Information Services Group Announces Third-Quarter 2020 Results
05.11.20
Culture Change the Biggest Obstacle to Enterprise Agility
02.11.20
Dual Shockwaves of Pandemic, Digital Disruption Altering Course of Global Business
30.10.20
2020 ISG Sourcing Industry Conference Will Explore Global Trends, Opportunities for Providers
30.10.20
U.K. Enterprises Seek Cyber Security Providers to Help with New Regulations
29.10.20
U.S. Enterprises Look to Cyber Security Providers for Help with New Regulations
29.10.20
ISG Index: Managed Services Hits 14-Year Low in Asia Pacific
28.10.20
ISG to Publish Study on Providers of Procurement Outsourcing Services and Software Tools