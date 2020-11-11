U.S. Companies Speed Up Digital Workplace Rollouts to Help Employees Go Remote During COVID-19 Lockdowns

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated long-term digital workplace initiatives at many U.S. enterprises as the companies have been forced into remote working, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens Digital Workplace of the Future – Services & Solutions report for the U.S. found many companies now considering allowing nearly half their employees to work from home permanently. The sudden move to remote working has boosted interest in digital workplace technologies that let employees securely access work resources anywhere, any time and on any device or platform.

“Enterprises may never go back to the old ways of working,” said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “They need solutions and partners that are ready for the new future. This is an exciting and challenging time for providers of workplace technologies and services.”

As companies seek to rapidly implement workplace transformations, consulting has become a more important part of the process, according to the report. Enterprises need proper guidance before attempting any change that could affect remote employees’ experience, with work culture and change management critical to a successful transition, ISG says. Employers are beginning to see digital workplace initiatives as closely tied to business benefits, and many are turning to consultants to establish experience level agreements (XLAs) based on key performance indicators (KPIs).

To make home and remote workers as productive as possible, U.S. enterprises are adopting solutions and services to improve collaboration, device management, technical support and other digital workplace capabilities, the report says.

Managed mobility services have helped companies make sure remote employees have the devices, applications and data they need, whether through bring-your-own-device (BYOD) programs or by issuing company-owned devices. Many are adopting the device-as-a-service model, which manages the entire device lifecycle from procurement to retirement, according to ISG.