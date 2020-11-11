 

Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act Veikko Laine Oy’s shareholding in NoHo Partners Plc has increased above the threshold of 5 per cent

NoHo Partners Plc

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 11 November 2020 at 17:30

Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act: Veikko Laine Oy’s shareholding in NoHo Partners Plc has increased above the threshold of 5 per cent

NoHo Partners Plc (Business ID 1952494-7) has on 11 November 2020 received a flagging notification under Section 9(5) of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the shareholding of Veikko Laine Oy (Business ID 0110592-0) of NoHo Partners Plc's share capital and votes has increased to 5.01 per cent on 10 November 2020.

Pertti Laine holds 20% of Veikko Laine Oy's shares representing 83.3% of the votes in the company.

 The holding of Veikko Laine Oy as described in the notification:

  % of shares and votes % of shares and votes through financial instruments Total percentage Total number of shares and votes of target company
Share after
reaching or breaking
the flagging threshold 		5.01% 0% 5.01% 19,153,673
Share communicated in the previous notification of major shareholding
(if flagged) 		       

Information on holdings and proportion of voting rights after breaking the flagging threshold:

A: Shares and votes

Shares series / share type Number of shares and votes Percentage of shares and votes
  Direct (SMA 9(5)) Indirect (SMA 9(6) and 9(7)) Direct (SMA 9(5)) Indirect (SMA 9(6) and 9(7))
FI4000064332 0 958,755 0% 5.01%
A Total 958,755 5.01%

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights or the financial instruments are effectively managed starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Shares, voting rights and financial instruments in total
Pertti Laine 0 0 0
Veikko Laine Oy 5.01% 0 5.01%

NoHo Partners Plc's share capital consists of 19,153,673 shares and votes. NoHo Partners Plc has one series of shares, and each share carries one vote.

Additional information:
Jarno Suominen, Deputy CEO, tel. +358 40 721 5655

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.noho.fi

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Yes Yes Yes, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs and Cock’s & Cows. In 2019, NoHo Partners Plc’s turnover was MEUR 272.8 and EBIT MEUR 30.6. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time workers.

NoHo Partners corporate website: www.noho.fi/en
NoHo Partners consumer website: www.ravintola.fi/en


