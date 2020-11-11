NoHo Partners Plc



STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 11 November 2020 at 17:30



Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act: Veikko Laine Oy’s shareholding in NoHo Partners Plc has increased above the threshold of 5 per cent



NoHo Partners Plc (Business ID 1952494-7) has on 11 November 2020 received a flagging notification under Section 9(5) of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the shareholding of Veikko Laine Oy (Business ID 0110592-0) of NoHo Partners Plc's share capital and votes has increased to 5.01 per cent on 10 November 2020.



Pertti Laine holds 20% of Veikko Laine Oy's shares representing 83.3% of the votes in the company.



The holding of Veikko Laine Oy as described in the notification:



% of shares and votes % of shares and votes through financial instruments Total percentage Total number of shares and votes of target company Share after

reaching or breaking

the flagging threshold 5.01% 0% 5.01% 19,153,673 Share communicated in the previous notification of major shareholding

(if flagged)

Information on holdings and proportion of voting rights after breaking the flagging threshold:



A: Shares and votes