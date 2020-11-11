Carter’s Sparks Holiday Cheer With a Countdown to the Holidays Featuring Leslie Odom, Jr., Nicolette Robinson and Whitney Port

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE: CRI), the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, ignites holiday cheer with Carter’s Wonderful Weeks of Giveaways – a series of exclusive prizes throughout the holiday season. The campaign will feature special virtual events with family-favorite celebrities including stage and screen actors Leslie Odom, Jr., and wife Nicolette Robinson, as well as fashion designer and TV personality Whitney Port.

Leslie Odom Jr. and wife Nicolette in Carter’s matching family PJs to celebrate Wonderful Weeks of Giveaways, a countdown to the holidays featuring chances to attend a virtual PJ party with the Odoms and more holiday experiences for families. (Photo: Business Wire)

Now through December 6th, families are invited to enter daily for a chance to win one of Carter’s coveted holiday prizes ranging from gift cards to a spot at one of two exclusive virtual parties: A read-a-long with Leslie Odom Jr., Nicolette Robinson and their daughter, or an opportunity to learn Whitney Port’s famous family fudge recipe during a virtual holiday baking event with Whitney and her son, Sonny. Whether parents are looking to check holiday shopping off their lists, style the perfect family photo or set up a fun activity to enjoy together, Carter’s is helping families enjoy the most wonderful time of the year.

“As the brand that knows what it’s like to be a parent -- especially a parent in 2020 -- we want to create experiences that deliver unforgettable moments for our families,” said Jeff Jenkins, Executive Vice President, Global Marketing. “The Carter’s Wonderful Weeks of Giveaways program delivers joy at a time when parents could use a little help restoring the magic of the season.”

Participants can enter daily at www.cartersholidays.com. The more visits, the more chances to win one of the following Carter’s amazing holiday prizes:

Enter now through November 19th for a Grand Prize featuring a VIP virtual pass to an exclusive PJ party read-a-long with Leslie Odom Jr., Nicolette Robinson and their daughter Lucille for 100 lucky winners. Don’t forget to grab your matching family jammies from Carter’s and support the Pajama Program, a national nonprofit organization that promotes and supports a comforting bedtime routine and healthy sleep for children.

From November 20th to the 27th, enter daily for a chance to win one of 100 daily $25 gift cards to use on holiday apparel, cozy pajamas, New Year looks and more before the end of the year.

Starting November 28th through December 6th, enter to win a virtual spot to join Whitney Port and her son Sonny, while she bakes her family fudge recipe passed down from her grandfather.

For official contest rules and additional information, visit www.cartersholidays.com.

Carter’s Wonderful Weeks of Giveaways is part of the brand's broader holiday strategy aimed at bringing joy to consumers this holiday season. The brand kicked off the holidays in October with the ‘From Santa with Love’ campaign, which provided 1,500 families personalized virtual messages from Santa through the celebrity video app Cameo. To continue spreading hope and optimism, the brand released its Hello, 2020 campaign, a celebration of new parenthood inspired by the Carter’s community. Follow @Carters on Instagram and check back daily to learn more about Carter’s Wonderful Weeks of Giveaways and more fun surprises.

About Carter’s, Inc.

Carter’s, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. They are also sold through approximately 1,100 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and online at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, www.cartersoshkosh.ca, and www.carters.com.mx. The Company’s Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter’s is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Additional information may be found at www.carters.com.

