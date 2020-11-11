Cinemark to Make the Holidays Merrier with Movies, Beginning with Giveaways to be Thankful for in November

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, is helping everyone get in the holiday spirit as it brings back the season’s most iconic films and offers giveaways throughout November for moviegoers across the U.S. As friends and family prepare for modified holiday celebrations, they can choose from more than 25 classic holiday films as they book their Private Watch Party tickets now for the rest of the year at cinemark.com and on the Cinemark app. In celebration and gratitude, Cinemark will be delighting customers throughout the month of November by offering buy one, get one free tickets for holiday films and giving away 1,000 of its fan-favorite Private Watch Parties. For all details on holidays at Cinemark, visit www.cinemark.com/holiday.

“Now more than ever, Cinemark is thankful for its employees, guests and communities, and, as a token of our gratitude and appreciation, we will be having a cornucopia of giveaways throughout November,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark CMO. “We know this year’s Thanksgiving celebrations may look different for everyone, and our Private Watch Parties offer the perfect gathering for friends and family, especially as we bring back everyone’s favorite films for this time of year.”

A Cinemark Private Watch Party allows guests to rent an entire auditorium for up to 20 people to watch a film of their choice with the group of their choice. Private Watch Parties offer the opportunity to gather with close friends and family and escape into the joy of the immersive, cinematic experience. Standard pricing for a Private Watch Party begins at $99 with no minimum concession purchase and can be booked with just a few simple clicks at cinemark.com or on the Cinemark app.

A Harvest of Hollywood Movies

Cinemark will be unwrapping tidings of love, cheer and nostalgia by bringing back everyone’s favorite films now through January 7. Moviegoers can find the perfect film for their mood, whether they’re looking for classic heartwarming family films, laughter with friends and family or those iconic snowy love stories. Movies coming back to the silver screen for the greatest time of the year include Elf, Love Actually, The Polar Express, It’s A Wonderful Life, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, A Christmas Story, Christmas Vacation, How the Grinch Stole Christmas and so much more. For the full list of more than 25 holiday Comeback Classics, visit cinemark.com or the Cinemark mobile app.