Financial calendar 2021

Marel will host its Annual General Meeting and publish its interim condensed and annual consolidated financial statements according to the below financial calendar.

AGM 17 March 2021 Annual General Meeting Q1 2021 28 April 2021 Interim results with investor meeting on 29 April 2021 Q2 2021 21 July 2021 Interim results with investor meeting on 22 July 2021 Q3 2021 20 October 2021 Interim results with investor meeting on 21 October 2021 Q4 2021 2 February 2022 Interim and full-year results with investor meeting on 3 February 2022

The financial calendar for 2020 remains unchanged:

Q4 2020 3 February 2021 Interim and full-year results with investor meeting on 4 February 2021

Financial results will be disclosed and published after market closing. Please note that dates are subject to change.

Investor meeting and webcasts

Investors and other stakeholders are invited to annual and quarterly results presentations. The meetings are conducted in English. The presentations are broadcast live on www.marel.com/webcast and recordings are available after the meetings on marel.com/IR. Members of the investment community can also join the investor meetings through conference call.

Investor relations

For further information, please contact Marel Investor Relations via email IR@marel.com or tel. +354 563 8001.

