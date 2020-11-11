 

Marel Financial calendar 2021

11.11.2020   

Marel will host its Annual General Meeting and publish its interim condensed and annual consolidated financial statements according to the below financial calendar.

Financial calendar 2021

AGM 17 March 2021   Annual General Meeting
Q1 2021 28 April 2021   Interim results with investor meeting on 29 April 2021
Q2 2021 21 July 2021   Interim results with investor meeting on 22 July 2021
Q3 2021 20 October 2021   Interim results with investor meeting on 21 October 2021
Q4 2021 2 February 2022   Interim and full-year results with investor meeting on 3 February 2022

The financial calendar for 2020 remains unchanged:

Q4 2020 3 February 2021   Interim and full-year results with investor meeting on 4 February 2021

Financial results will be disclosed and published after market closing. Please note that dates are subject to change.

Investor meeting and webcasts

Investors and other stakeholders are invited to annual and quarterly results presentations. The meetings are conducted in English. The presentations are broadcast live on www.marel.com/webcast and recordings are available after the meetings on marel.com/IR.  Members of the investment community can also join the investor meetings through conference call.

Investor relations

For further information, please contact Marel Investor Relations via email IR@marel.com or tel. +354 563 8001.

About Marel

Marel (NASDAQ: MAREL; AEX: MAREL) is a leading global provider of advanced food processing equipment, systems, software and services to the poultry, meat and fish industries. Following the closing of the TREIF acquisition on 8 October 2020, Marel has around 7,000 employees in over 30 countries. In 2019, Marel delivered EUR 1.3 billion in revenues, and invests around 6% of revenues in innovation annually. By continuously transforming food processing, Marel enables its customers to increase yield and throughput, ensure food safety and improve sustainability in food production. Marel was listed on NASDAQ Iceland in 1992 and dual-listed on Euronext Amsterdam in June 2019.



Disclaimer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.11.20
Marel: Date of transaction 6 November 2020
03.11.20
Marel: Date of transaction 3 November 2020
30.10.20
Marel: Date of transaction 30 October 2020
27.10.20
Marel: Date of transaction 27 October 2020
27.10.20
Marel: Transaction in own financial instruments
21.10.20
Marel: Q3 2020 Investor Meeting Presentation
20.10.20
Marel Q3 2020: Strong margins and strategic moves
13.10.20
Marel: Q3 2020 results published on 20 October, virtual investor meeting on 21 October 2020