Makor Group Continues Its Growth, Enters Into Strategic Alliance With Churchill Capital

New York (ots/PRNewswire) - Makor Group "Makor" ( http://www.makor-capital.com/

), an international agency brokerage group trading all asset classes, is excited

to announce it has entered into a strategic alliance with Churchill Capital (

http://www.churchillcap.com/ ), a global firm specialized in trading and

advisory services, as Makor continues its international growth.



Over the past few years, Makor has showcased rapid and successful growth on the

global level increasing its product range, geographic and regulatory reach, as

well as its proprietary development of FinTech solutions. This long-term

strategic alliance marks the continued trend for Makor's ongoing expansion in

expertise and global market presence, taking the firm's award-winning risk arb

profile to the next level.





With the present addition of Churchill Capital's experienced team of equityanalysts, traders and salespeople spread over its European, Asia-Pacific andNorth American locations to Makor Group's team of top professionals in thefield, this strategic alliance empowers Makor to substantially expand itsstellar reputation and share of the merger arbitrage market.In addition to strengthening Makor's European and US influence, this alliancegives the firm greater exposure to Asian markets through Churchill's globalnetworks and presence in Melbourne and Singapore, while benefiting both partiesinvolved with operational efficiency for a better service delivery to theirclients worldwide."We are very pleased to be joining forces with the team at Churchill," saidMichael Halimi, Co-Founder of Makor Group. "In these historical times, achievinga strong performance in our new reality requires more than a rapid crisisresponse. Winning the future is a marathon and requires the combination ofproactive management and dynamic action for sustained growth. For that reason,we continue to look for more acquisition opportunities.""We are very proud of what we have built over the past 20 years. ChurchillCapital was one of the first (and still few) independent brokerage firms toservice institutional clients on a global scale, spanning 3 major regionsworldwide. Today, we are excited to continue providing innovative ideas andproducts to our clients, while protecting client interests and privacy in ourtrading and execution," said Patrick Churchill, Co-Founder of Churchill Capital.Justin Hilbert, Co-Founder Churchill Capital, added: "We look forward to growingour business with Makor's team, while maintaining Churchill Capital's uniqueDNA, which has served us and our clients since 2000. Though part of a largerteam, we will be retaining independence in our products and services.Importantly, the synergy brought by this alliance between Churchill Capital andMakor's team members will allow us to expand our expertise and provide astronger service to our valued clients worldwide."Notes to editors:About Makor Group ( http://www.makor-capital.com/ )Makor Group is an FCA-regulated international brokerage firm established inMarch 2011 by Michael Halimi and Avi Bouhadana, former Co-Heads of GlobalEquities at Cantor Fitzgerald Europe. Makor provides securities research andexecution services to institutional investors across all asset classes.With offices in New York, Chicago, London, Paris, Geneva, Gibraltar, Tel Avivand Singapore, and over 150 group employees, Makor provides its clients with anaround-the-clock single point of contact. Makor's reputation for original andinnovative trading ideas in risk arbitrage, special situations, relative value,and event-driven opportunities is unparalleled. The firm has been widelyrecognized for its achievements, and for the past 4 years was ranked 1st in theThomson Reuters EXTEL risk-arb research surveys.Makor acts as agent-only and is therefore not susceptible to common industryconflicts of interest. The firm takes no proprietary positions and as such actsexclusively in the interests of its clients. Makor's understanding of localmarkets, and extensive global relationships, generate unique sources ofliquidity for a diverse client base across all asset classes.In addition to strong client relationships, Makor is a trusted partner forglobal custodians and prime brokers, understanding that both are integral to thesmooth and effective execution of all client transactions. A focus on supportingprime brokerage services, including custody and trade settlement, has beenessential to the growth and success of the Makor franchise.Related Links:http://www.makor-capital.com/https://www.churchillcap.com/Contact Details:Anastasia Ulianovamarketing@makor-capital.com+44 (0)207-290-5777Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150121/4760093OTS: Makor Group; Churchill Capital