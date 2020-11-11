Makor Group Continues Its Growth, Enters Into Strategic Alliance With Churchill Capital
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 11.11.2020, 17:15 | 41 | 0 |
New York (ots/PRNewswire) - Makor Group "Makor" ( http://www.makor-capital.com/
), an international agency brokerage group trading all asset classes, is excited
to announce it has entered into a strategic alliance with Churchill Capital (
http://www.churchillcap.com/ ), a global firm specialized in trading and
advisory services, as Makor continues its international growth.
Over the past few years, Makor has showcased rapid and successful growth on the
global level increasing its product range, geographic and regulatory reach, as
well as its proprietary development of FinTech solutions. This long-term
strategic alliance marks the continued trend for Makor's ongoing expansion in
expertise and global market presence, taking the firm's award-winning risk arb
profile to the next level.
), an international agency brokerage group trading all asset classes, is excited
to announce it has entered into a strategic alliance with Churchill Capital (
http://www.churchillcap.com/ ), a global firm specialized in trading and
advisory services, as Makor continues its international growth.
Over the past few years, Makor has showcased rapid and successful growth on the
global level increasing its product range, geographic and regulatory reach, as
well as its proprietary development of FinTech solutions. This long-term
strategic alliance marks the continued trend for Makor's ongoing expansion in
expertise and global market presence, taking the firm's award-winning risk arb
profile to the next level.
With the present addition of Churchill Capital's experienced team of equity
analysts, traders and salespeople spread over its European, Asia-Pacific and
North American locations to Makor Group's team of top professionals in the
field, this strategic alliance empowers Makor to substantially expand its
stellar reputation and share of the merger arbitrage market.
In addition to strengthening Makor's European and US influence, this alliance
gives the firm greater exposure to Asian markets through Churchill's global
networks and presence in Melbourne and Singapore, while benefiting both parties
involved with operational efficiency for a better service delivery to their
clients worldwide.
"We are very pleased to be joining forces with the team at Churchill," said
Michael Halimi, Co-Founder of Makor Group. "In these historical times, achieving
a strong performance in our new reality requires more than a rapid crisis
response. Winning the future is a marathon and requires the combination of
proactive management and dynamic action for sustained growth. For that reason,
we continue to look for more acquisition opportunities."
"We are very proud of what we have built over the past 20 years. Churchill
Capital was one of the first (and still few) independent brokerage firms to
service institutional clients on a global scale, spanning 3 major regions
worldwide. Today, we are excited to continue providing innovative ideas and
products to our clients, while protecting client interests and privacy in our
trading and execution," said Patrick Churchill, Co-Founder of Churchill Capital.
Justin Hilbert, Co-Founder Churchill Capital, added: "We look forward to growing
our business with Makor's team, while maintaining Churchill Capital's unique
DNA, which has served us and our clients since 2000. Though part of a larger
team, we will be retaining independence in our products and services.
Importantly, the synergy brought by this alliance between Churchill Capital and
Makor's team members will allow us to expand our expertise and provide a
stronger service to our valued clients worldwide."
Notes to editors:
About Makor Group ( http://www.makor-capital.com/ )
Makor Group is an FCA-regulated international brokerage firm established in
March 2011 by Michael Halimi and Avi Bouhadana, former Co-Heads of Global
Equities at Cantor Fitzgerald Europe. Makor provides securities research and
execution services to institutional investors across all asset classes.
With offices in New York, Chicago, London, Paris, Geneva, Gibraltar, Tel Aviv
and Singapore, and over 150 group employees, Makor provides its clients with an
around-the-clock single point of contact. Makor's reputation for original and
innovative trading ideas in risk arbitrage, special situations, relative value,
and event-driven opportunities is unparalleled. The firm has been widely
recognized for its achievements, and for the past 4 years was ranked 1st in the
Thomson Reuters EXTEL risk-arb research surveys.
Makor acts as agent-only and is therefore not susceptible to common industry
conflicts of interest. The firm takes no proprietary positions and as such acts
exclusively in the interests of its clients. Makor's understanding of local
markets, and extensive global relationships, generate unique sources of
liquidity for a diverse client base across all asset classes.
In addition to strong client relationships, Makor is a trusted partner for
global custodians and prime brokers, understanding that both are integral to the
smooth and effective execution of all client transactions. A focus on supporting
prime brokerage services, including custody and trade settlement, has been
essential to the growth and success of the Makor franchise.
Related Links:
http://www.makor-capital.com/
https://www.churchillcap.com/
Contact Details:
Anastasia Ulianova
marketing@makor-capital.com
+44 (0)207-290-5777
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150121/4760093
OTS: Makor Group; Churchill Capital
analysts, traders and salespeople spread over its European, Asia-Pacific and
North American locations to Makor Group's team of top professionals in the
field, this strategic alliance empowers Makor to substantially expand its
stellar reputation and share of the merger arbitrage market.
In addition to strengthening Makor's European and US influence, this alliance
gives the firm greater exposure to Asian markets through Churchill's global
networks and presence in Melbourne and Singapore, while benefiting both parties
involved with operational efficiency for a better service delivery to their
clients worldwide.
"We are very pleased to be joining forces with the team at Churchill," said
Michael Halimi, Co-Founder of Makor Group. "In these historical times, achieving
a strong performance in our new reality requires more than a rapid crisis
response. Winning the future is a marathon and requires the combination of
proactive management and dynamic action for sustained growth. For that reason,
we continue to look for more acquisition opportunities."
"We are very proud of what we have built over the past 20 years. Churchill
Capital was one of the first (and still few) independent brokerage firms to
service institutional clients on a global scale, spanning 3 major regions
worldwide. Today, we are excited to continue providing innovative ideas and
products to our clients, while protecting client interests and privacy in our
trading and execution," said Patrick Churchill, Co-Founder of Churchill Capital.
Justin Hilbert, Co-Founder Churchill Capital, added: "We look forward to growing
our business with Makor's team, while maintaining Churchill Capital's unique
DNA, which has served us and our clients since 2000. Though part of a larger
team, we will be retaining independence in our products and services.
Importantly, the synergy brought by this alliance between Churchill Capital and
Makor's team members will allow us to expand our expertise and provide a
stronger service to our valued clients worldwide."
Notes to editors:
About Makor Group ( http://www.makor-capital.com/ )
Makor Group is an FCA-regulated international brokerage firm established in
March 2011 by Michael Halimi and Avi Bouhadana, former Co-Heads of Global
Equities at Cantor Fitzgerald Europe. Makor provides securities research and
execution services to institutional investors across all asset classes.
With offices in New York, Chicago, London, Paris, Geneva, Gibraltar, Tel Aviv
and Singapore, and over 150 group employees, Makor provides its clients with an
around-the-clock single point of contact. Makor's reputation for original and
innovative trading ideas in risk arbitrage, special situations, relative value,
and event-driven opportunities is unparalleled. The firm has been widely
recognized for its achievements, and for the past 4 years was ranked 1st in the
Thomson Reuters EXTEL risk-arb research surveys.
Makor acts as agent-only and is therefore not susceptible to common industry
conflicts of interest. The firm takes no proprietary positions and as such acts
exclusively in the interests of its clients. Makor's understanding of local
markets, and extensive global relationships, generate unique sources of
liquidity for a diverse client base across all asset classes.
In addition to strong client relationships, Makor is a trusted partner for
global custodians and prime brokers, understanding that both are integral to the
smooth and effective execution of all client transactions. A focus on supporting
prime brokerage services, including custody and trade settlement, has been
essential to the growth and success of the Makor franchise.
Related Links:
http://www.makor-capital.com/
https://www.churchillcap.com/
Contact Details:
Anastasia Ulianova
marketing@makor-capital.com
+44 (0)207-290-5777
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150121/4760093
OTS: Makor Group; Churchill Capital
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0