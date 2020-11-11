DGAP-Ad-hoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Supervisory Board dismisses CEO Rüdiger Andreas Günther and appoints Carsten Lind as new CEO 11-Nov-2020 / 17:06 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Supervisory Board dismisses CEO Rüdiger Andreas Günther and appoints Carsten Lind as new CEO

Berlin, November 11, 2020 - At today's constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (ISIN DE000FPH9000), Dr. Alexander Granderath was elected Chairman of the Board and Lars Wittan was elected Deputy Chairman. The third member is Klaus Röhrig.

Subsequently, the Supervisory Board discussed the consequences of the resolution of the Annual General Meeting on November 10, 2020, regarding the withdrawal of confidence in the Chairman of the Board of Management, Mr. Rüdiger Andreas Günther, and decided to revoke Mr. Günther's appointment as member and Chairman of the Board of Management with immediate effect for good cause. Mr. Carsten Lind, who has been a member of the Board of Management since June 1, 2020, was appointed as the new Chairman of the Board of Management.



About Francotyp-Postalia:

The listed and globally operating FP Group with headquarters in Berlin, Germany, is an expert for secure mailing business and secure digital communication processes. As market leader in Germany and Austria, the FP Group offers digital solutions as well as products and services for the consolidation of business mail and the efficient processing of mail for companies and authorities in the "Software", "Mail Services" and "Franking/Inserting" segments. The Group generated revenue of around EUR 210 million in 2019. Francotyp-Postalia has subsidiaries based in ten different countries and is represented by its own trading network in an additional 40 countries. With a company history spanning nearly 100 years, FP possesses a unique DNA in the areas of actuating elements, sensor systems, cryptography and connectivity. FP's global market share for franking systems is more than twelve percent.

