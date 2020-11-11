 

DGAP-Adhoc Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Supervisory Board dismisses CEO Rüdiger Andreas Günther and appoints Carsten Lind as new CEO

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.11.2020, 17:06  |  42   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Supervisory Board dismisses CEO Rüdiger Andreas Günther and appoints Carsten Lind as new CEO

11-Nov-2020 / 17:06 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT


Supervisory Board dismisses CEO Rüdiger Andreas Günther and appoints Carsten Lind as new CEO

Berlin, November 11, 2020 - At today's constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (ISIN DE000FPH9000), Dr. Alexander Granderath was elected Chairman of the Board and Lars Wittan was elected Deputy Chairman. The third member is Klaus Röhrig.

Subsequently, the Supervisory Board discussed the consequences of the resolution of the Annual General Meeting on November 10, 2020, regarding the withdrawal of confidence in the Chairman of the Board of Management, Mr. Rüdiger Andreas Günther, and decided to revoke Mr. Günther's appointment as member and Chairman of the Board of Management with immediate effect for good cause. Mr. Carsten Lind, who has been a member of the Board of Management since June 1, 2020, was appointed as the new Chairman of the Board of Management.


For Investor Relations press enquiries, please contact:
Mr Maik Laske
Head of Treasury / M&A / Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 220 660 296
E-mail: m.laske@francotyp.com

For all other enquiries:
Karl R. Thiel, Head of Corporate / Brand PR
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 220 660 123
E-mail: kr.thiel@francotyp.com

About Francotyp-Postalia:
The listed and globally operating FP Group with headquarters in Berlin, Germany, is an expert for secure mailing business and secure digital communication processes. As market leader in Germany and Austria, the FP Group offers digital solutions as well as products and services for the consolidation of business mail and the efficient processing of mail for companies and authorities in the "Software", "Mail Services" and "Franking/Inserting" segments. The Group generated revenue of around EUR 210 million in 2019. Francotyp-Postalia has subsidiaries based in ten different countries and is represented by its own trading network in an additional 40 countries. With a company history spanning nearly 100 years, FP possesses a unique DNA in the areas of actuating elements, sensor systems, cryptography and connectivity. FP's global market share for franking systems is more than twelve percent.



 

11-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Fax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-mail: ir@francotyp.com
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com
ISIN: DE000FPH9000
WKN: FPH900
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1147412

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1147412  11-Nov-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1147412&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetFrancotyp-Postalia Holding Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Francotyp-Postalia -- Kurz vor dem Breakout
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Supervisory Board dismisses CEO Rüdiger Andreas Günther and appoints Carsten Lind as new CEO DGAP-Ad-hoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Supervisory Board dismisses CEO Rüdiger Andreas Günther and appoints Carsten Lind as new CEO 11-Nov-2020 / 17:06 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
FinLab AG: Spark Change, a FinTech developer of green financial products, raises $4.5m led by Barclays
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-News: home24 SE: home24 erzielt in Q3 2020 ein Umsatzwachstum von 54 %, verbessert die Profitabilität um ...
DGAP-News: PNE AG mit erfolgreicher operativer Entwicklung in den ersten neun Monaten 2020
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold berichtet über aktuellen Stand des Bohrprogramms und nimmt Victor ...
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet Neunmonatsergebnis für 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG gibt neuen Ausblick für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 bekannt
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Announces SLG47004 GreenPAK(TM) First Fully Programmable Advanced Analog ...
EQS-News: Meyer Burger strengthens its management team with seasoned solar expert
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
PNE AG stärkt Positionierung bei Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA)
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Finanzierungsverhandlungen bislang nicht erfolgreich
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Vorjahresumsatz bereits jetzt übertroffen: Marketingprogramm soll weiteres Wachstum beschleunigen!
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Erstes Quartal 2020/2021 erneut mit deutlicher Produktions- und ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:06 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Aufsichtsrat beruft den Vorstandsvorsitzenden Rüdiger Andreas Günther ab und ernennt Carsten Lind zum neuen Vorstandsvorsitzenden (deutsch)
17:06 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Aufsichtsrat beruft den Vorstandsvorsitzenden Rüdiger Andreas Günther ab und ernennt Carsten Lind zum neuen Vorstandsvorsitzenden
11:50 Uhr
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (deutsch)
09.11.20
Francotyp-Postalia: „Unternehmen zeigt im Corona-Jahr 2020 eine sehr robuste Entwicklung”
09.11.20
DGAP-News: FP mit robusten Zahlen in den ersten neun Monaten 2020 trotz Corona-Pandemie (deutsch)
09.11.20
DGAP-News: FP with robust figures in the first nine months of 2020 despite corona pandemic
09.11.20
DGAP-News: FP mit robusten Zahlen in den ersten neun Monaten 2020 trotz Corona-Pandemie
14.10.20
DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Hauptversammlung von FP wird am 10. November 2020 virtuell stattfinden (deutsch)
14.10.20
DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Hauptversammlung von FP wird am 10. November 2020 virtuell stattfinden
14.10.20
DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: FP Annual General Meeting to be held virtually on 10 November 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:57 Uhr
1.697
Francotyp-Postalia -- Kurz vor dem Breakout