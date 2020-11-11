 

WFC Investor Alert Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Wells Fargo & Company Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 29, 2020 

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.11.2020, 17:00  |  38   |   |   

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Wells Fargo & Company ("Wells Fargo" or "the Company") (NYSE: WFC) on behalf of shareholders who purchased Wells Fargo securities between October 13, 2017 and October 13, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/wfc.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts, and specifically defendants reassured investors that Wells Fargo’s commercial credit portfolios were of exceptional credit quality and the product of robust, industry-leading underwriting and due diligence policies and procedures. The complaint continues to allege that in truth, Wells Fargo fueled its rapid commercial loan growth by lending to businesses that posed a heightened risk of default, and that the company systematically concealed these credit risks by artificially inflating the incomes generated by borrowing businesses, relaxing or failing to follow applicable underwriting procedures, and circumventing applicable risk controls. The complaint also alleges that Wells Fargo exacerbated the threat posed by its defective commercial debt by packaging the loans into CLOs and CMBS and widely distributing these securitized products throughout the financial system.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/wfc or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Wells Fargo you have until December 29, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Wells Fargo Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WFC Investor Alert Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Wells Fargo & Company Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 29, 2020  Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Wells Fargo & Company ("Wells Fargo" or "the Company") (NYSE: WFC) on behalf of shareholders who purchased Wells Fargo securities between …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Five Prime Announces Bemarituzumab Plus Chemotherapy Demonstrates Significant Progression-Free and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Reach an Agreement to Supply the EU With 200 Million Doses of Their BNT162b2 ...
Introducing the Next Generation of Mac
MSCI Equity Indexes November 2020 Index Review
Kodak Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Biogen Inc. and Encourages ...
3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Apple Unleashes M1
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
Wells Fargo Sponsors Panel Discussion on Navigating Uncertainty: Caregiving in a Time of Change
10.11.20
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
07.11.20
Rekord: Buffett steckt neun Milliarden Dollar in eigene Aktien
06.11.20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
05.11.20
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Redemption of its Series V Preferred Stock and Related Depositary Shares
05.11.20
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Redemption of its Series T Preferred Stock and Related Depositary Shares
05.11.20
Extend and Oliver Join the Wells Fargo Startup Accelerator
04.11.20
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Wells Fargo & Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
04.11.20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Investors
04.11.20
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Investors

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.09.20
12
Scheinkonten-Skandal bei Wells Fargo deutlich größer als angenommen