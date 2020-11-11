 

NI Technology Used by Radsys in Implementing the First Automotive Radar Testing Standard in China

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.11.2020, 17:00  |  28   |   |   

NI (NASDAQ: NATI) This August, the China Association for Automobile Manufacturers published T/CAAMTB 15-2020, a new standard test method for vehicle millimeter wave (mmWave) automotive radar. This standard establishes unified requirements for testing mmWave radars for Chinese radar manufacturers, with a goal of improving the safety of ADAS features that rely on this sensor, such as autonomous emergency braking.

The Tsinghua University Suzhou Automobile Research Institute formed a multidisciplinary team that included Radsys, an NI Partner, to create the standard. Radsys led the effort to manage the team, write the standard and get it thoroughly reviewed by the team members before its release to the Chinese automotive industry. The standard sets out the expectations of what to test, how and what results are to be expected to safely release a radar module to the Chinese automotive market.

“Before the standard was established, the test was ‘designed’ by collecting requirements from OEMs, R&D teams, component manufacturers, module design teams and so forth to then create effective and repeatable test methods,” said Qianhui Yang, a radar test technical expert at Radsys. “The process was lengthy, cumbersome and not scalable.”

The introduction of this standard establishes a more effective test method for automotive mmWave radars that helps promote and enable rapid development of autonomous driving technology.

To put the standard in practice and help with its definition, Radsys chose NI’s Vehicle Radar Test System (VRTS) because it can perform all test functions, versus traditional solutions that need multiple systems, to meet the needs of different users at different stages of test.

“The creation of this standard demonstrates that partnerships between industry leaders is the best path to develop autonomous vehicles,” said Chad Chesney, general manager of NI’s Transportation business unit. “At NI, we're proud that our software-connected solutions enabled Radsys to implement standards in China, and we see this as another proof point that NI is the right partner when you need to Engineer Ambitiously.”

For several years, industry players such as the Tsinghua University Suzhou Automobile Research Institute, FAW, Asia-Pacific Mechanical and Electrical, Chengtai Technology and Nova Electronics have used Radsys’ and NI’s products for radar testing. Because of Radsys’ level of familiarity with radar testing, the working group was confident in Radsys’ ability to lead the creation of the standard.

“Radsys recognized the importance of test in the development of intelligent connected vehicles,” said Zheng Kai, CEO of Radsys. “This standard is the result of innovation, a joint effort by the entire industry chain and participants’ win-win mindset. We at Radsys are honored to have led this effort in support of the Chinese automotive industry.”

About Radsys

Suzhou RADSYS Co., Ltd. (abbreviated as “Radsys”), a provider of automotive test equipment and services, is committed to providing complete solutions for OEMs, parts suppliers and smart car R&D customers, assisting in the rapid development of China’s autonomous vehicle technology and adding value to the automotive industry and society.

About NI

At NI, we bring together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity’s biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously every day.

National Instruments, NI, ni.com and Engineer Ambitiously are trademarks of National Instruments Corporation. Other product and company names listed are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

An NI Partner is a business entity independent from NI and has no agency, partnership or joint venture-relationship with NI.

National Instruments Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NI Technology Used by Radsys in Implementing the First Automotive Radar Testing Standard in China NI (NASDAQ: NATI) This August, the China Association for Automobile Manufacturers published T/CAAMTB 15-2020, a new standard test method for vehicle millimeter wave (mmWave) automotive radar. This standard establishes unified requirements for …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Five Prime Announces Bemarituzumab Plus Chemotherapy Demonstrates Significant Progression-Free and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Reach an Agreement to Supply the EU With 200 Million Doses of Their BNT162b2 ...
Introducing the Next Generation of Mac
MSCI Equity Indexes November 2020 Index Review
Kodak Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Biogen Inc. and Encourages ...
3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Apple Unleashes M1
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
NI Reports Third Quarter Results