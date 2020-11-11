NI Technology Used by Radsys in Implementing the First Automotive Radar Testing Standard in China

The Tsinghua University Suzhou Automobile Research Institute formed a multidisciplinary team that included Radsys, an NI Partner, to create the standard. Radsys led the effort to manage the team, write the standard and get it thoroughly reviewed by the team members before its release to the Chinese automotive industry. The standard sets out the expectations of what to test, how and what results are to be expected to safely release a radar module to the Chinese automotive market.

NI (NASDAQ: NATI) This August, the China Association for Automobile Manufacturers published T/CAAMTB 15-2020, a new standard test method for vehicle millimeter wave (mmWave) automotive radar. This standard establishes unified requirements for testing mmWave radars for Chinese radar manufacturers, with a goal of improving the safety of ADAS features that rely on this sensor, such as autonomous emergency braking.

“Before the standard was established, the test was ‘designed’ by collecting requirements from OEMs, R&D teams, component manufacturers, module design teams and so forth to then create effective and repeatable test methods,” said Qianhui Yang, a radar test technical expert at Radsys. “The process was lengthy, cumbersome and not scalable.”

The introduction of this standard establishes a more effective test method for automotive mmWave radars that helps promote and enable rapid development of autonomous driving technology.

To put the standard in practice and help with its definition, Radsys chose NI’s Vehicle Radar Test System (VRTS) because it can perform all test functions, versus traditional solutions that need multiple systems, to meet the needs of different users at different stages of test.

“The creation of this standard demonstrates that partnerships between industry leaders is the best path to develop autonomous vehicles,” said Chad Chesney, general manager of NI’s Transportation business unit. “At NI, we're proud that our software-connected solutions enabled Radsys to implement standards in China, and we see this as another proof point that NI is the right partner when you need to Engineer Ambitiously.”

For several years, industry players such as the Tsinghua University Suzhou Automobile Research Institute, FAW, Asia-Pacific Mechanical and Electrical, Chengtai Technology and Nova Electronics have used Radsys’ and NI’s products for radar testing. Because of Radsys’ level of familiarity with radar testing, the working group was confident in Radsys’ ability to lead the creation of the standard.

“Radsys recognized the importance of test in the development of intelligent connected vehicles,” said Zheng Kai, CEO of Radsys. “This standard is the result of innovation, a joint effort by the entire industry chain and participants’ win-win mindset. We at Radsys are honored to have led this effort in support of the Chinese automotive industry.”

