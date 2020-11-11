 

Empire Vending Leverages USA Technologies’ Platform as a Service to Improve Efficiencies and Cashless Payments Adoption

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.11.2020, 17:00  |  58   |   |   

USA Technologies, Inc. (OTC: USAT) ("USAT"), a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market, announced that Houston, Texas based Empire Vending, LLC (“Empire”) has successfully leveraged USAT’s Platform as a Service (PaaS) for complete business optimization and improved efficiencies. Additionally, the platform has been instrumental in being able to adapt quickly to the drastic changes brought about by COVID-19.

“USAT’s ability to provide a robust end-to-end solution, combined with its Customer Service Management Team’s training and product resources, was a key factor in our selection,” said Jonathan Abernathy, Director of Operations, Empire Vending, LLC. “We identified vending management as a critical component to automating and modernizing how we run our business, from getting rid of pen and paper to better insight of our inventory and cash management. The ePort deployment has enabled more payment options for our customers. In addition, the Seed Cloud platform implementation has delivered scalability and flexibility, allowing us to manage all aspects of the organization, creating proficiencies that were not possible before. Never before has this been more evident than during the era of Coronavirus, as the real time data Seed provided gave us better visibility into what locations were live and needed servicing during the lockdown.”

Empire chose USAT’s PaaS to help implement cashless payments by deploying a combination of the ePort G10-S and ePort Interactive devices, across all its vending machines. In addition, Empire implemented Seed Pro and Seed Office, USAT’s logistics and back-office management software, to streamline their processes onto one platform and reduce overall operating costs. As a result, the operator has been able to confidently grow its business to become one of the larger vending operators in its region. Following deployment, and before COVID-19, the Company realized a 22% increase in top line sales after installing cashless, with 66.2% of its overall transactions being cashless compared to cash. In addition, it experienced a 107% increase in average weekly sales per route. Other key metrics achieved include:

Seite 1 von 4
Usa Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Empire Vending Leverages USA Technologies’ Platform as a Service to Improve Efficiencies and Cashless Payments Adoption USA Technologies, Inc. (OTC: USAT) ("USAT"), a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market, announced that Houston, Texas based Empire Vending, LLC (“Empire”) has …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Five Prime Announces Bemarituzumab Plus Chemotherapy Demonstrates Significant Progression-Free and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Reach an Agreement to Supply the EU With 200 Million Doses of Their BNT162b2 ...
Introducing the Next Generation of Mac
MSCI Equity Indexes November 2020 Index Review
Kodak Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Biogen Inc. and Encourages ...
3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Apple Unleashes M1
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
USA Technologies Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results
05.11.20
USAT Announces Upgrade Program for 2G and 3G Devices
26.10.20
USAT Announces Upgrades and Expansion of ePort Product Family to Accept EMV Contact and Contactless Payments
21.10.20
USA Technologies to Hold First Quarter Results Conference Call on November 5, 2020