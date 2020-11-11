Empire Vending Leverages USA Technologies’ Platform as a Service to Improve Efficiencies and Cashless Payments Adoption

USA Technologies, Inc. (OTC: USAT) ("USAT"), a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market, announced that Houston, Texas based Empire Vending, LLC (“Empire”) has successfully leveraged USAT’s Platform as a Service (PaaS) for complete business optimization and improved efficiencies. Additionally, the platform has been instrumental in being able to adapt quickly to the drastic changes brought about by COVID-19.

“USAT’s ability to provide a robust end-to-end solution, combined with its Customer Service Management Team’s training and product resources, was a key factor in our selection,” said Jonathan Abernathy, Director of Operations, Empire Vending, LLC. “We identified vending management as a critical component to automating and modernizing how we run our business, from getting rid of pen and paper to better insight of our inventory and cash management. The ePort deployment has enabled more payment options for our customers. In addition, the Seed Cloud platform implementation has delivered scalability and flexibility, allowing us to manage all aspects of the organization, creating proficiencies that were not possible before. Never before has this been more evident than during the era of Coronavirus, as the real time data Seed provided gave us better visibility into what locations were live and needed servicing during the lockdown.”

Empire chose USAT’s PaaS to help implement cashless payments by deploying a combination of the ePort G10-S and ePort Interactive devices, across all its vending machines. In addition, Empire implemented Seed Pro and Seed Office, USAT’s logistics and back-office management software, to streamline their processes onto one platform and reduce overall operating costs. As a result, the operator has been able to confidently grow its business to become one of the larger vending operators in its region. Following deployment, and before COVID-19, the Company realized a 22% increase in top line sales after installing cashless, with 66.2% of its overall transactions being cashless compared to cash. In addition, it experienced a 107% increase in average weekly sales per route. Other key metrics achieved include: