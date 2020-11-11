Canoe Enables the First-ever Household Addressable Ad Campaign Across Multiple Distributors for a National Cable Network

AMC Networks and Canoe, an execution partner for On Addressability , have been working throughout the summer to enable linear addressable campaigns as a single order to run across a large portion of the On Addressability distribution partners’ footprints, now totaling over 30 million addressable homes including both linear and VOD TV.

Canoe Ventures today announced that the first multi-distributor, linear addressable TV campaign has been launched as part of the On Addressability initiative. Founded by Comcast Advertising, Cox Media and Charter’s Spectrum Reach, On Addressability is designed to accelerate the industry’s ability to deliver a scalable and sustainable addressable solution to marketers that maximizes the impact and value of television.

“AMC is the first national cable network to run multiple ads in a single avail across multiple distributors, using aggregated and deidentified data,“ said David Kline, Executive Vice President at Charter Communications, and President of Spectrum Reach. “We are excited to help make our network partners’ avails more valuable through On Addressability by allowing them to send more relevant creative, at scale, to households that are most likely to act on it, and therefore make TV more competitive with digital alternatives.”

“We are thrilled to make AMC the first cable network to offer a first ever addressable, performance-based solution across a national footprint,” said Kim Kelleher, President of Advertising Sales and Partnerships, AMC Networks. “On Addressability is an important step toward realizing the future of addressable television advertising. There is so much potential to bring an audience-first product to our advertising partners that reaches desired viewers and allows the delivery of relevant messages to the household level. We are proud to be on the forefront of this meaningful technological advancement.”

On Addressability’s focus is to help accelearate addressability on all forms of television through shared learnings and cross-industry discussion. Its objectives include defining common practices, enabling technical solutions, and working to solve larger challenges, such as measurement. Canoe ensures the delivery, service management, and reporting of addressable campaigns on behalf of the current On Addressability distribution partners.