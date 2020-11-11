 

Canoe Enables the First-ever Household Addressable Ad Campaign Across Multiple Distributors for a National Cable Network

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.11.2020, 17:00  |  48   |   |   

Canoe Ventures today announced that the first multi-distributor, linear addressable TV campaign has been launched as part of the On Addressability initiative. Founded by Comcast Advertising, Cox Media and Charter’s Spectrum Reach, On Addressability is designed to accelerate the industry’s ability to deliver a scalable and sustainable addressable solution to marketers that maximizes the impact and value of television.

AMC Networks and Canoe, an execution partner for On Addressability, have been working throughout the summer to enable linear addressable campaigns as a single order to run across a large portion of the On Addressability distribution partners’ footprints, now totaling over 30 million addressable homes including both linear and VOD TV.

“AMC is the first national cable network to run multiple ads in a single avail across multiple distributors, using aggregated and deidentified data,“ said David Kline, Executive Vice President at Charter Communications, and President of Spectrum Reach. “We are excited to help make our network partners’ avails more valuable through On Addressability by allowing them to send more relevant creative, at scale, to households that are most likely to act on it, and therefore make TV more competitive with digital alternatives.”

“We are thrilled to make AMC the first cable network to offer a first ever addressable, performance-based solution across a national footprint,” said Kim Kelleher, President of Advertising Sales and Partnerships, AMC Networks. “On Addressability is an important step toward realizing the future of addressable television advertising. There is so much potential to bring an audience-first product to our advertising partners that reaches desired viewers and allows the delivery of relevant messages to the household level. We are proud to be on the forefront of this meaningful technological advancement.”

On Addressability’s focus is to help accelearate addressability on all forms of television through shared learnings and cross-industry discussion. Its objectives include defining common practices, enabling technical solutions, and working to solve larger challenges, such as measurement. Canoe ensures the delivery, service management, and reporting of addressable campaigns on behalf of the current On Addressability distribution partners.

Seite 1 von 2
Comcast (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Canoe Enables the First-ever Household Addressable Ad Campaign Across Multiple Distributors for a National Cable Network Canoe Ventures today announced that the first multi-distributor, linear addressable TV campaign has been launched as part of the On Addressability initiative. Founded by Comcast Advertising, Cox Media and Charter’s Spectrum Reach, On Addressability …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Five Prime Announces Bemarituzumab Plus Chemotherapy Demonstrates Significant Progression-Free and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Reach an Agreement to Supply the EU With 200 Million Doses of Their BNT162b2 ...
Introducing the Next Generation of Mac
MSCI Equity Indexes November 2020 Index Review
Kodak Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Biogen Inc. and Encourages ...
3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Apple Unleashes M1
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:35 Uhr
ROUNDUP/Kritik schon im Vorfeld: Treffen von 15 Fußball-Clubs in Frankfurt
10.11.20
Several Streaming Companies Are Hot on the Heels of the Leader Heading to 2021
10.11.20
Bundesliga: Zahlen der 'Sportschau' erholt und Zwölf-Prozent-Zuwachs bei Sky
10.11.20
Comcast Promotes Rich Jennings to President of Comcast Cable’s West Division
09.11.20
Xperi and Comcast Enter Into Long-Term Patent License Agreement
09.11.20
Comcast Launches Simple and Affordable Home Security Offering to Prevent Package Theft
08.11.20
Presse: 14 Bundesligisten wollen inoffiziell über Zukunft beraten
06.11.20
Bubba Wallace Named 2020 Comcast Community Champion of the Year
04.11.20
Roku gewinnt während die Streamer miteinander konkurrieren
02.11.20
Disney und Netflix zielen auf, naja, Disney