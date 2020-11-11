 

PHOTO RELEASE -- Huntington Ingalls Industries Receives 2020 HIRE Vets Medallion Award from U.S. Department of Labor

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) received the Gold 2020 HIRE Vets Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor during a virtual ceremony on Tuesday.

U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia recognized HII as one of the 675 recipients of the 2020 HIRE Vets Medallion Award. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes job creators who successfully recruit, hire and retain veterans.

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is based on a number of criteria, ranging from veteran hiring and retention to providing veteran-specific resources, leadership programming, dedicated human resources, and compensation and tuition assistance programs — with requirements varying for large, medium and small employers.

“It is an honor to be recognized by Secretary Eugene Scalia for our efforts to continuously serve the men and women who serve our nation,” said Bill Ermatinger, HII’s executive vice president and chief human resources officer. “Fifteen percent of our total workforce consists of both veterans and active duty military personnel. Their decision to continue their service by working with HII speaks to the quality and dedication they bring to work every day.”

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/hire-vets-gold-2020.

HII’s commitment to the men and women of the U.S. armed forces extends beyond the services and ships, the company builds, and the professional services the company provides to government and industry partners. HII employs more than 6,400 military and current members of the reserves and National Guard.

About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by leading businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting and retaining veterans. The 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Program will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2021. For more information about the program and the application process, visit www.HIREVets.gov.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Contact:

Beci Brenton
HII Corporate Director of Public Affairs
(202) 264-7143
Beci.Brenton@hii-co.com 


