 

101domain adds new Google Workspace plans to support businesses in their digital transformation journey

VISTA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 101domain, a global leader in domain name management and online web services, announced today the arrival of Google Workspace to 101domain.com. Google Workspace (formerly G Suite) is an integrated workspace of collaboration and productivity tools powered by Google Cloud. 

Google Workspace is the new name, brand, and user experience for Google G Suite, which 101domain has offered since 2013. A range of Google Workspace plans is available at 101domain.com, starting at $6/month to meet any size business needs. With the new Google Workspace, customers gain a host of core tools for communication and collaboration—like chat, email, voice and video calling, and content management—in a single, unified solution.

The benefits of Google Workspace:

  • Everything you need in one integrated workspace: The reimagined Google Workspace helps people, teams, and companies do their best work in one place with Gmail, Drive, Calendar, Meet, Chat, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and more. Google Workspace is a comprehensive and affordable replacement for multiple subscriptions—like Slack, Dropbox, and Zoom.
     
  • As much as you need cloud storage: Google Workspace provides cloud storage tailored to customers' needs. Starting at 30 GB per user, and up to unlimited cloud storage shared between Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos, for five or more users (or 1 TB per user if fewer than five users).
     
  • File storage and access built for teams: Shared drives create an ownership structure where the team owns a file, ensuring nothing is lost if a user leaves the company. Manage access by assigning different permissions for viewings, editing, and organizing.
     
  • Smart cloud search: Google Cloud Search is another example of how Google Workspace offers a flexible, helpful, and simple experience for users. Search across your company's content within all Google Workspace services, from Gmail and Drive to Docs, Sheets, Slides, Calendar, and more. Google Cloud Search allows you to find whatever you're looking for, wherever it's located.
     
  • Data Loss Prevention (DLP): Create and apply retention rules to control the content users can share in Google Drive files outside the organization. DLP prevents unintended exposure of sensitive information and data to ensure GDPR compliance.
     
  • Maximum Google Meet participants: Join video meetings from mobile devices, computers, or a conference room. Blur your background for extra privacy, turn on live captions to easily follow along with the meeting conversation, and engage your attendees with Q&A and polls. You can meet with up to 250 participants at a time, record meetings, and automatically save them to your Drive.

"101domain aims to be a long-term partner to our customers to help them establish, grow, and protect their digital assets, which include infrastructure, communication, and productivity tools," said Anthony Beltran, President of 101domain. "The expansion of our partnership with the Google Cloud Platform enhances our ability to deliver a product and service offering that goes well beyond just domain names."

For more information, visit: https://www.101domain.com/google_workspace.htm

About 101domain
Founded in 1999, 101domain provides a superior end to end experience to individuals and businesses as their trusted domain name and brand protection partner with the largest selection of domain extensions found anywhere. An established name in web services and ICANN accredited domain registrar, 101domain caters to some of the largest brands from around the world providing Domain Name Portfolio Management, Domain Acquisition, Global DNS, SSL, Hosting, Google Workspace, and Brand Protection. Twitter @101domain Facebook @101domain Instagram @101domaincom LinkedIn @101domaincom

Media Contact:
101domain
Nick Thornton
Director of Marketing
Info@101domain.com

 



