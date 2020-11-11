101domain adds new Google Workspace plans to support businesses in their digital transformation journey

VISTA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 101domain, a global leader in domain name management and online web services, announced today the arrival of Google Workspace to 101domain.com. Google Workspace (formerly G Suite) is an integrated workspace of collaboration and productivity tools powered by Google Cloud.

Google Workspace is the new name, brand, and user experience for Google G Suite, which 101domain has offered since 2013. A range of Google Workspace plans is available at 101domain.com, starting at $6/month to meet any size business needs. With the new Google Workspace, customers gain a host of core tools for communication and collaboration—like chat, email, voice and video calling, and content management—in a single, unified solution.