Polaris Off Road and Zac Brown Band Partner on Exclusive Concert to Support Veterans

Beginning today, you can join Polaris and Zac Brown Band in honoring our nation’s veterans by donating to Camp Southern Ground. Then on December 27 th , Zac Brown Brand and Polaris will host the Proud American Thank You concert, where Polaris will match every dollar donated during the performance, up to $25,000. Camp Southern Ground is a non-profit organization committed to providing extraordinary experiences with a dedicated veterans program designed to serve post-9/11 veterans and their transitions to life after military service.

Polaris Off Road , the world leader in powersports and off-road innovation, teamed up with Zac Brown Band and Camp Southern Ground for the Proud American Thank You initiative to honor veterans and active military personnel. The initiative kicks off on Veterans Day and culminates with an exclusive performance by Zac Brown Band, available to stream, on December 27 th with all donations going to Camp Southern Ground’s veteran programs.

To donate or learn more, visit CampSouthernGround.org/Polaris.

“Polaris takes pride in being an American company built on the values that shaped our nation, values that are protected and exemplified by the brave men and women who have—or are currently—serving our country. Together with Zac Brown Band and Camp Southern Ground, we want to say, ‘thank you’ for their service, sacrifice and commitment to our nation,” said Steven Menneto, President of Polaris Off Road.

“Teaming up with Polaris to raise money to support veteran programs at Camp Southern Ground is a privilege that I don’t take for granted,” added Mike Dobbs, CEO of Camp Southern Ground. “Camp Southern Ground’s veteran programs, Warrior Week and Warrior PATHH, were developed to support the mental health and wellbeing of transitioning veterans. Our goal with the Proud American Thank You is to raise funds to continue to provide that programming at no cost to veterans.”

Zac Brown Band is a frequent collaborator with Polaris and share the same commitment to supporting our nation’s veterans. Brown started Camp Southern Ground to serve children with diverse backgrounds and abilities, and the project has grown to address the needs of service members transitioning to civilian life after active duty.

In addition to the Proud American Thank You fundraising concert, Polaris will continue its Heroes Advantage Program, offering discounts on vehicles to America's active military, veterans, first responders, and medical professionals. Polaris works with other programs like its Salute to Service initiative with the Wounded Warriors Project. As a longtime partner of the United States military and allies around the world, Polaris produces a versatile lineup of utility, transport, and tactical off-road vehicles through its Polaris Government & Defense business. With hundreds of current and former services members part of the Polaris team, including Chairman and CEO Scott Wine, Polaris believes in supporting those who protect this nation’s freedoms, especially after their service is completed.