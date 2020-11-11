 

Tisha Campbell & Tichina Arnold Return as Third Time Hosts of the “2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” Presented by BET Airing Sunday, November 29th at 8 PM EST

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.11.2020, 17:27  |  33   |   |   

Today BET announces the hosts and nominees for the “2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” across 12 different categories. The annual celebration recognizes the best in Soul, R&B and Hip Hop from both established industry legends and the next generation of promising artists. Taking place on Sunday, November 29th, the “2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” PRESENTED BY BET will simulcast on BET, BET Her, VH1 and MTV2 at 8 PM EST with a one-hour pre-show beginning at 7 PM EST, followed by the broadcast television debut of DJ Cassidy’s groundbreaking virtual series “Pass the Mic.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005669/en/

2020 Soul Train Awards Key Art

2020 Soul Train Awards Key Art

Actor, singer and writer Tisha Campbell (“Martin,” “My Wife & Kids,” “Last Man Standing,” “Outmatched”) will once again join actor, singer, and writer Tichina Arnold (“Martin,” “Everybody Hates Chris,” “The Neighborhood,” “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”) as host and co-producers of this year’s awards. The iconic best friend duo, both on the 90’s hit show “Martin” and in real-life, will return to the “SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” stage for the third time, bringing their dynamic comedy and infectious personalities to this year’s ceremony.

H.E.R. leads the nominees for this year’s awards, receiving eight nominations including ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist’ and double nods in each of the ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriters Award,’ ‘Best Collaboration’ and ‘Video of the Year’ categories. She is followed by Chris Brown, who received seven nominations including ‘Album/Mixtape of the Year,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘Best Dance Performance,’ ‘Best Collaboration’ and ‘Video of the Year’ for the hit single “Go Crazy” with Young Thug.

Beyoncé and Young Thug received six nominations, including ‘Song of the Year’ and ‘Video of the Year.’ Other top nominees include Chloe x Halle, Summer Walker and Usher with five nods each, followed by YG with four nominations. Brandy and PJ Morton round out the group with three nods apiece.

The “2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” PRESENTED BY BET will feature an exciting lineup of unforgettable performances including special moments and appearances by some of the brightest stars in Black culture and entertainment. The annual event is committed to showcasing Soul Train’s impact on arts of music and dance from the 70’s to today.

Directly following the “2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS,” DJ Cassidy will present the broadcast television premiere of his hit virtual series “Pass the Mic”, on BET. The special will be a celebration of the most definitive, iconic and prolific R&B classics of the 1980’s. “DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic: BET Soul Train Edition” brings legendary, musical heroes to the comfort of audience’s living rooms around the world to dance hard, sing loud, and smile big.

Internationally, the “2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” PRESENTED BY BET will simulcast on BET Africa on November 29, 2020, at 3:00AM CAT; BET France on December 1, 2020 at 9:50PM CET; and BET UK and BET South Korea on December 2, 2020 at 9:00PM GMT and 9:00PM KST, respectively.

Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET, along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE), and JCE’s Jeannae Rouzan–Clay and Dionne Harmon will Executive Produce the “2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS.”

The complete list of nominees for the “2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” PRESENTED BY BET:

BEST NEW ARTIST

GIVEON

LAYTON GREENE

LONR.

SAINT JHN

SNOH AALEGRA

VICTORIA MONÉT

 

SOUL TRAIN CERTIFIED AWARD

BRANDY

FANTASIA

KELLY ROWLAND

LEDISI

MONICA

PJ MORTON

 

BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST

ALICIA KEYS

BEYONCÉ

BRANDY

H.E.R.

JHENÉ AIKO

SUMMER WALKER

 

BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST

ANDERSON .PAAK

CHARLIE WILSON

CHRIS BROWN

PJ MORTON

THE WEEKND

USHER

 

BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

BEBE WINANS

KIRK FRANKLIN

KORYN HAWTHORNE

MARVIN SAPP

PJ MORTON

THE CLARK SISTERS

 

RHYTHM & BARS

CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION - WAP

DABABY FEAT. RODDY RICCH - ROCKSTAR

DJ KHALED FEAT. DRAKE - POPSTAR

DRAKE FEAT. LIL DURK – LAUGH NOW CRY LATER

MEGAN THEE STALLION - SAVAGE

RODDY RICCH – THE BOX

 

SONG OF THE YEAR

BEYONCÉ - BLACK PARADE

CHLOE X HALLE - DO IT

CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG - GO CRAZY

H.E.R. FEAT. YG - SLIDE

SUMMER WALKER & USHER - COME THRU

USHER FEAT. ELLA MAI – DON’T WASTE MY TIME

 

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

BRANDY - B7

CHLOE X HALLE - UNGODLY HOUR

CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG - SLIME & B

JHENÉ AIKO - CHILOMBO

SUMMER WALKER - OVER IT

THE WEEKND - AFTER HOURS

 

THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD

BLACK PARADE – WRITTEN BY: AKIL KING, BEYONCÉ KNOWLES CARTER, BRITTANY CONEY, DENISIA ANDREWS, DEREK JAMES DIXIE, KIM “KAYDENCE” KRYSIUK, RICKIE CASO TICE, SHAWN CARTER, STEPHEN BRAY (BEYONCÉ)

 

DO IT – WRITTEN BY: CHLOE BAILEY, HALLE BAILEY, SCOTT STORCH, VICTORIA MONÉT, VINCENT VAN DEN ENDE, ANTON KUHL (CHLOE X HALLE)

 

GO CRAZY – WRITTEN BY: CAMERON DEVAUN MURPHY, CHRISTOPHER BROWN, DOUNIA AZNOU, JEFFREY LAMAR WILLIAMS, JOHNNY KELVIN, KANIEL CASTANEDA, OMARI AKINLOLU, ORVILLE HALL, PATRIZIO PIGLIAPOCO, PHILLIP PRICE, SAID AZNOU, SORAYA BENJELLOUN, TRÈ SAMUELS, TURRELL SIMS, WAYNE SAMUELS, ZAKARIA KHARBOUCH (CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG)

 

I CAN’T BREATHE – WRITTEN BY: H.E.R. (H.E.R.)

 

PLAYING GAMES – WRITTEN BY: SUMMER WALKER, BRYSON TILLER, LONDON HOLMES, KENDALL ROARK BAILEY, CAMERON GRIFFIN, AUBREY ROBINSON, BEYONCÉ KNOWLES, KELENDRIA ROWLAND, LETOYA LUCKETT, LATAVIA ROBERSON, LASHAWN DANIELS, FRED JERKINS III, RODNEY JERKINS (SUMMER WALKER FEAT. BRYSON TILLER)

 

SLIDE – WRITTEN BY: CHARLES CARTER, ELIJAH DIAS, H.E.R., JERMAINE DUPRI, KEENON DAEQUAN RAY JACKSON, ROGER PARKER, RON LATOUR, SHAWN CARTER, STEVEN ARRINGTON, TIARA THOMAS, WAUNG HANKERSON (H.E.R. FEAT. YG)

 

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE

BEYONCÉ, SHATTA WALE & MAJOR LAZER - ALREADY

CHLOE X HALLE - DO IT

CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG - GO CRAZY

DANILEIGH FEAT. DABABY - LEVI HIGH

MISSY ELLIOTT - WHY I STILL LOVE YOU

TEYANA TAYLOR - BARE WIT ME

 

BEST COLLABORATION

CHRIS BROWN FEAT. YOUNG THUG - GO CRAZY

H.E.R. FEAT. YG - SLIDE

NE-YO FEAT. JEREMIH - U 2 LUV

SKIP MARLEY & H.E.R. - SLOW DOWN

SUMMER WALKER & USHER - COME THRU

USHER FEAT. ELLA MAI - DON’T WASTE MY TIME

 

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

BEYONCÉ, BLUE IVY, SAINT JHN & WIZKID - BROWN SKIN GIRL

CHLOE X HALLE - DO IT

CHRIS BROWN - GO CRAZY FEAT. YOUNG THUG

H.E.R. - SLIDE FEAT. YG

LIZZO - GOOD AS HELL

SKIP MARLEY & H.E.R. - SLOW DOWN

ABOUT BET

BET, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news, and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel is in 90 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa, and France. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.

ABOUT JESSE COLLINS ENTERTAINMENT

Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE) is a full-service television and film production company and has played an integral role in producing many of television’s most memorable moments in music entertainment. JCE has a multi-year overall agreement with ViacomCBS Cable Networks. On the theatrical film side, the company also has a first look on JCE’s film development projects which could include Viacom’s film entities such as Paramount Players. The award-winning and critically acclaimed television that JCE has produced includes miniseries—The New Edition Story and The Bobby Brown Story; scripted series—American Soul and Real Husbands of Hollywood; children’s series—Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices; award shows—BET Awards, Black Girls Rock!, BET Honors, UNCF’s An Evening of Stars, BET Hip Hop Awards, ABFF Honors and Soul Train Awards; specials—John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero, Love & Happiness: An Obama Farewell, Change Together: From The March On Washington To Today, Stand Up for Heroes, Dear Mama, Amanda Seales I Be Knowin’, Def Comedy Jam 25 and Leslie Jones: Time Machine; as well as competition/game shows—Sunday Best, Hip Hop Squares, Nashville Squares and Rhythm & Flow. Jesse Collins, founder & CEO of the company, is the executive producer of all programming and is also a producer for the iconic Grammy Awards. He will next executive produce The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show. Go to jessecollinsent.com for more information on the company.

ABOUT SOUL TRAIN HOLDINGS

SOUL TRAIN HOLDINGS, LLC was formed in May 2008 and is owned by InterMedia Partners and a partnership between Magic Johnson Enterprises and Ron Burkle's investment firm, The Yucaipa Companies. The iconic franchise and catalog consists of more than 1,100 episodes and 40 specials from Don Cornelius Productions, Inc. Soul Train is the longest running, first-run, nationally syndicated music program in television history. During its 35-year run, the show featured lasting innovations such as the Soul Train line and the legendary sign off “Love, Peace and Soul.” At the heart of the show was Don Cornelius, the dancers and influential artists such as James Brown, Al Green, Ike & Tina Turner, Hall & Oates, Donna Summer, Marvin Gaye, The Jackson 5, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Whitney Houston, David Bowie, Prince, Run D.M.C. and Destiny’s Child.

Follow us @BET_PR

Seite 1 von 2
ViacomCBS Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tisha Campbell & Tichina Arnold Return as Third Time Hosts of the “2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” Presented by BET Airing Sunday, November 29th at 8 PM EST Today BET announces the hosts and nominees for the “2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” across 12 different categories. The annual celebration recognizes the best in Soul, R&B and Hip Hop from both established industry legends and the next generation of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Five Prime Announces Bemarituzumab Plus Chemotherapy Demonstrates Significant Progression-Free and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Reach an Agreement to Supply the EU With 200 Million Doses of Their BNT162b2 ...
Introducing the Next Generation of Mac
MSCI Equity Indexes November 2020 Index Review
Kodak Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Biogen Inc. and Encourages ...
3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Apple Unleashes M1
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
Nickelodeon to Partner With Baby2Baby for Blue’s Clues & You! “Blue Friday” to Help Provide Essentials to Families in Need This Holiday Season
06.11.20
ViacomCBS Reports Q3 2020 Earnings Results
02.11.20
Nickelodeon and TIME Announce Top 20 Finalists for First-ever Kid of the Year Honor
29.10.20
The Midseason Premiere of “Tyler Perry’s Ruthless” Returns Thursday, November 26 on BET+
28.10.20
Bryon Rubin Named Chief Operating Officer for CBS
28.10.20
Megan Thee Stallion Ruled the 2020 BET “HIP HOP AWARDS” With 3 Wins Followed by Beyoncé and Roddy Ricch With 2 Awards Each
28.10.20
Joseph R. Biden Named Winner of Nickelodeon’s Kids Pick the President “Kids’ Vote”
27.10.20
BET Presents New Original Groundbreaking Documentary “Smoke: Marijuana + Black America” Executive Produced and Narrated by Multi-platinum Rapper and Entrepreneur Nasir “Nas” Jones
21.10.20
ViacomCBS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
21.10.20
CBS All Access’ First Feature-Length Documentary “CONSOLE WARS” Now Available in Canada

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.06.20
2
2020 "BET Awards" Honors the Memory of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant With a Tribute From Global Superstar L