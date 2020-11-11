 

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC Interim Management Statement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.11.2020, 17:27  |  55   |   |   

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC
Interim Management Statement
LEI code: 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

Introduction
I am pleased to present Albion Technology & General VCT PLC’s (the “Company”) interim management statement for the period from 1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020.

Performance and dividends
The Company’s unaudited net asset value (NAV) as at 30 September 2020 was £87.0 million or 78.75 pence per share (excluding treasury shares), an increase of 0.90 pence per share (1.2 per cent.) since 30 June 2020.

After accounting for the special dividend of 9.00 pence per share paid on 30 October 2020 to shareholders on the register on 9 October 2020, the NAV is 69.75 pence per share.

A second interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2020 of 1.95 pence per Ordinary share is to be paid on 31 December 2020 to shareholders on the register on 4 December 2020, resulting in total dividends of 12.95 pence per share for the year.

Share buy-backs
There were no share buy-backs during the period from 1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020.

It remains the Board’s policy to buy back shares in the market, subject to the overall constraint that such purchases are in the Company’s interest, including the maintenance of sufficient resources for investment in existing and new portfolio companies and the continued payment of dividends to shareholders. It is the Board’s intention for such buy-backs to be at around a 5 per cent. discount to the most recently announced net asset value, so far as market conditions and liquidity permit.

Portfolio
The following investments have been made during the period from 1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020:

New investment £’000 Activity
The Voucher Market Limited (T/A WeGift) 1,020 A cloud platform that enables corporates to purchase digital gift cards and to distribute them to employees and customers
Total new investments 1,020  


Further investments £’000 Activity
Quantexa Limited 1,967 Network analytics platform to detect financial crime
Oxsensis Limited 1,082 A developer and producer of industrial sensors for use in ultra-high temperature environments
uMotif Limited 426 A patient engagement and data capture platform for use in real world and observational research
Phrasee Limited 288 AI platform that generates optimised marketing campaigns
The Evewell (Harley Street) Limited 52 Operator of a women’s health centre focusing on fertility
ePatient Network Limited (T/A Raremark) 46 Online community connecting people affected by rare diseases
Total further investments 3,861  

Top ten holdings as at 30 September 2020:

Seite 1 von 2
Albion Technology & General VCT Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC Interim Management Statement Albion Technology & General VCT PLC Interim Management StatementLEI code: 213800TKJUY376H3KN16 IntroductionI am pleased to present Albion Technology & General VCT PLC’s (the “Company”) interim management statement for the period from 1 July …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Liefervereinbarung mit der EU über 200 Millionen Dosen ihres ...
Monument Mining Continues to Keep Tight Control over Covid-19 Pandemic
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on Oral Thin Film Product with Psilocybin
Sorrento Announces IND Filing for COVI-DROPS, an Intranasal Formulation of a High Potency ...
Taat Inducts Dr. Cindy Orser, Life Sciences Scholar and Executive Biochemist for Projects Funded by ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.10.20
Director/PDMR Shareholding
30.10.20
Director/PDMR Shareholding
30.10.20
Director/PDMR Shareholding
30.10.20
Director/PDMR Shareholding
30.10.20
Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights
14.10.20
Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights and Capital