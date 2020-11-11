 

Caldas Gold Satisfies Escrow Release Conditions in Connection With Offering of Subscription Receipts

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.11.2020, 17:29  |  47   |   |   

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caldas Gold Corp. (TSX-V: CGC) (OTCQX: ALLXF) is pleased to announce that it has satisfied the escrow release conditions in respect of its US$83,066,000 private placement offering of 83,066 subscription receipts (“Subscription Receipts”) completed on August 26, 2020 (the “Offering”). Among other escrow release conditions, the Company filed and obtained a receipt (the “Receipt”) for a final short form prospectus (the “Prospectus”) in each of the provinces of Canada, except Québec, qualifying for distribution 83,066 units of the Company (the “Units”), with each Unit comprising senior secured gold-linked notes in an aggregate principal amount of US$1,000 (the “Notes”) and 200 common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”). The Notes and Warrants are issuable for no additional consideration upon the conversion of the Subscription Receipts, with the Units separating into Notes and Warrants immediately upon issue. The Offering was conducted by a syndicate of agents co-led by Scotiabank and Canaccord Genuity Corp.

As a result of satisfying the escrow release conditions, the Subscription Receipts shall be converted, and the Notes and Warrants underlying the Subscription Receipts will be issued, effective at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

A copy of the Prospectus, including the documents incorporated by reference therein, is available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Caldas Gold

Caldas Gold is a Canadian junior mining company currently advancing a major expansion and modernization of its underground mining operations at its Marmato Project in the Department of Caldas, Colombia. Caldas Gold also owns 100% of the Juby Project, an advanced exploration-stage gold project located within the Shining Tree area in the southern part of the Abitibi greenstone belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins gold camp.

Additional information on Caldas Gold can be found on its website at www.caldasgold.ca and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements, which are all statements other than statements of historical fact, include, but are not limited to, the issuance of the Notes and Warrants underlying the Subscription Receipts. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Caldas Gold to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include the risk factors as described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Prospectus and in the Company's annual information form dated August 17, 2020, each of which are available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and Caldas Gold disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Seite 1 von 2
Caldas Gold Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Caldas Gold Satisfies Escrow Release Conditions in Connection With Offering of Subscription Receipts /NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/ TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Caldas Gold Corp. (TSX-V: CGC) (OTCQX: ALLXF) is pleased to announce that it has satisfied the escrow …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Liefervereinbarung mit der EU über 200 Millionen Dosen ihres ...
Monument Mining Continues to Keep Tight Control over Covid-19 Pandemic
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on Oral Thin Film Product with Psilocybin
Sorrento Announces IND Filing for COVI-DROPS, an Intranasal Formulation of a High Potency ...
Taat Inducts Dr. Cindy Orser, Life Sciences Scholar and Executive Biochemist for Projects Funded by ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
Caldas Gold Extends Main Zone More Than 300 Meters Along Strike; Announces Record Intercept of 5.73 g/t Au Over 63.20 Meters in New Zone
06.11.20
Caldas Gold Announces Closing of the Precious Metals Stream With Wheaton Precious Metals on the Marmato Project
29.10.20
Caldas Gold Announces Details for the Forthcoming Third Quarter 2020 Results Webcast
13.10.20
Caldas Gold Reports Third Quarter 2020 Gold Production of 6,899 Ounces, Up 11% Over the Third Quarter Last Year

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.10.20
14
Caldas Gold’s Common Shares Begin Trading Today on the OTCQX Market in the United States