 

Landsbankinn hf. Covered bond offering results

Today, Landsbankinn concluded a covered bond auction where three series were offered for sale.

In total, 22 bids were received in the auction for the total amount of ISK 4,340m.

A total of 4 bids for ISK 860m were received in the series LBANK CB 23 at 2.70%-2.77% yield. All bids were accepted in the series at 2.77% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 38,240m.

One bid for ISK 200m was received in the series LBANK CB 25 at 3.35% yield. The bid was not accepted.

A total of 17 bids for ISK 3,280m were received in the series LBANK CBI 26 at 0.96%-1.04% yield. No bids were accepted in the series.

The bonds are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland on 18 November 2020. Arion banki, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn.

The covered bonds are issued in accordance with a license from the Financial Supervisory Authority (FME), with reference to act. no. 11/2008 and FME‘s rules no. 528/2008. Further information on the bonds and the cover pool is available on Landsbankinn‘s website, www.landsbankinn.is/covered-bonds.


