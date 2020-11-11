 

Technological Advancements to Provide Sustainable Packaging and Improved Shelf Life Key for Driving Fresh Meat Packaging Market to US$3 Bn Valuation by 2027 - TMR

- In recent years, there has been a growing demand for premium quality food products with improved shelf life. Additionally, technological advancements in the fresh meat packaging has brought in revolution in the distribution and marketing of food products.

- The global fresh packaging market has particularly benefitted from innovations in plastic packaging equipment and materials.

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recently published report, Transparency Market Research speaks about the global fresh meat packaging market and its future developments and prospects. The research report entails in detail about the history of market, current trends, possible restraints, geographical outlook, and key players operating in the market space. The research report offers detailed segmentation that provides reader with the micro as well as macro understanding of the global fresh meat packaging market.

According to the published research report is projected to grow at a decent CAGR of 4.5% over the course of the given forecast period 2019 to 2027. Given the growth rate, the market is expected to reach an overall valuation of US$3 Bn by the fall of the final forecast year. The market was valued at ~US$2.1 Bn in 2019.

Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market – Overview

  • Meat is a perishable food product and get easily spoilt if left unattended or uncovered in ambient environmental temperature.
  • Typically, cured meats degrade in the presence of oxygen, it is vital to adopt an improved packaging system to provide customers with safe and healthy food.
  • The need for a sustainable packaging, which can stem microbial growth and stop contamination, thus pushing the demand for fresh meat packaging market.
  • The biggest benefit of fresh meat packaging is it helps in improving the shelf life of meat and retaining its nutritious value for a longer period of time.
  • Innovations and developments in the process of preservation by manufacturers are expected to continue help the overall growth of the global fresh meat packaging market.

