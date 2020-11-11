 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.11.2020 / 17:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Piëch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Your Family Entertainment AG

b) LEI
391200LLYJPMY4QWMB39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A3H22E5

b) Nature of the transaction
Granting of 29,950 subscription rights as part of a capital increase with subscription right.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-09; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


11.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Your Family Entertainment AG
Nordendstr. 64
80801 München
Germany
Internet: www.yfe.tv

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63518  11.11.2020 

