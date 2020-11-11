 

Henkel AG & Co KGaA’s Social Plastic Ecosystem in collaboration with Plastic Bank earns top honors in the 2020 Packaging Innovation Awards by Dow

Dow (NYSE:DOW) announced the winners of the 2020 Packaging Innovation Awards recognizing breakthrough packaging achievements in design, technology, sustainability and user experience.

The highest honor, the Diamond Award, went to Henkel AG & Co KGaA’s Social Plastic Ecosystem in collaboration with Plastic Bank. To create a new line of sustainable cosmetic packaging, Henkel conducted a pilot program that utilized recycled materials from Plastic Bank, a social enterprise which aims to stop plastic waste from entering the ocean and provide economic opportunities for people in extreme poverty. Since its launch in 2018, Henkel has produced and sold 25,000 bottles made from recycled plastic across Western Europe.

“I am especially inspired by this year’s Packaging Innovation Awards winners because of the industry’s continued focus on innovation and sustainability, despite the difficult global conditions caused by the pandemic,” said Diego Donoso, business president for Dow Packaging & Specialty Plastics. “The entry and judging processes were fully virtual this year for the first time, and it still produced strong competition with rigorous judging to recognize the top innovations.”

The judges evaluated more than 175 entries from companies around the globe. Entries ranged from personal care and health and hygiene, to food and beverage and industrial innovations. In addition to the Diamond Award, the judges also selected three Diamond Finalists, six Gold Award Winners, five Silver Award Winners, two Honorable Mentions for Emerging Applications and one Honorable Mention for Advancements in Industrial Distribution systems.

“I’ve been a judge in the Packaging Innovation Awards for many years, and this one presented a unique challenge in the way it was structured,” said lead judge David Luttenberger, global packaging director for Mintel Group, Ltd. “Despite the challenging circumstances, the participants delivered the same quality of innovations as in previous years.”

The 2020 Packaging Innovation Awards hosted by Dow is now in its 32nd year and is the industry’s longest running, independently judged packaging awards program. The judging panel consists of professionals from around the world in a wide range of fields, including design, engineering, retail, converting and academia.

The full list of winners includes:

Diamond Winner

  • Henkel AG & Co KGaA in collaboration with Plastic Bank, Social Plastic Ecosystem

Diamond Finalists

