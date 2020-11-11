Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release for November 11, 2020

Surgalign will host a conference call and audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time the same day. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 383-7419 (U.S.) or (760) 666-3754 (International), using conference ID 8371139. The webcast can be accessed through the investor section of Surgalign’s website at surgalign.com/investors/ . A replay of the conference call will be available on Surgalign’s website for at least one month following the call.

DEERFIELD, Ill., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRGA), a global pure-play spine company focused on advancing spine surgery, including through the application of digital technologies to improve patient outcomes, today announced it plans to release financial results from the third quarter 2020 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, after the market closes.

Virtual Investor Day

As previously announced, the Company will host a virtual investor day on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 1:00 – 3:00pm ET (10:00am – 12:00pm PT).

To register for the event, please use the following link: Investor Day Registration. After you complete registration, you will receive a confirmation email that will include all of the details needed to access the webcast or to dial in by phone.

The live webcast, including audio, video and presentation slides, will be accessible on www.surgalign.com/investors/ at the time of the meeting. Interested parties unable to watch the live webcast will be able to view and listen to an archived copy of the webcast, which will be available on www.surgalign.com/investors/ following the conclusion of the event.

About Surgalign Holdings, Inc.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is a global medical technology company advancing the science of spine care, focused on delivering innovative solutions that drive superior clinical and economic outcomes. The company is building off a legacy of high quality and differentiated products, and continues to invest in clinically validated innovation to deliver better surgical outcomes and improve patient’s lives. Surgalign markets products throughout the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide through an expanding network of top independent distributors. Surgalign, a member of AdvaMed, is headquartered in Deerfield, IL, with commercial, innovation and design centers in San Diego, CA, Marquette, MI, and Wurmlingen, Germany. Learn more at www.surgalign.com and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statement

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, our management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by our management. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks described in public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Our actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results reflected in these forward-looking statements. Copies of the company's SEC filings may be obtained by contacting the company or the SEC or by visiting Surgalign's website at www.surgalign.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

