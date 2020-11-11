Düsseldorf, 11 November 2020

Vast majority (92%) of MediaMarkt and Saturn stores remain open as of today

Excellent sales development in October, which noticeably accelerated compared to Q4, also supported by successful pre-season campaigns and strong online activities

Despite increasing restrictions and local lockdowns, sales momentum continued in November - but uncertainties remain

CECONOMY AG ("CECONOMY") today issues a business update, following the lockdown restrictions put in place over the last weeks, to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in several of its countries. In compliance with the prescribed hygiene and safety standards, the vast majority (92%) of all MediaMarkt and Saturn stores across Europe remain open as of today. Belgium is the only country where all physical stores are temporarily closed. In Poland, stores located in shopping centers are also currently closed. In both countries, stores remain open as pick-up points for online orders, to return or exchange products or request repairs. In few other countries, opening hours are restricted (e.g. in Austria and also affecting stores located in shopping malls in Italy during weekends) and capacity restrictions partly apply (e.g. in Germany).

During the first COVID-19-related lockdown, CECONOMY had shown a resilient performance and demonstrated that it can react fast to fundamentally changing conditions. Also, the Group's online platforms managed the massive surge in traffic very well without any disruptions. In response to the second wave, CECONOMY's continued priority is to protect the health and safety of its employees and customers. At the same time, the company is implementing the contingency plans developed to manage the consequences of the restrictions and closures.