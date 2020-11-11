 

EMPLOYEE INCENTIVE PLANS - REPURCHASE OF SHARES

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.11.2020, 17:45  |  27   |   |   

EMPLOYEE INCENTIVE PLANS - REPURCHASE OF SHARES
                                                                                                    
Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Flow Traders N.V. (“Flow Traders”) (Euronext: FLOW) announces that it will repurchase shares for a total aggregate consideration of up to €30 million in connection with its employee incentive plans.

In order to meet its obligations under various employee incentive plans, Flow Traders will start repurchasing shares for a total aggregate consideration of up to €30m. The share repurchases will commence on 12 November 2020 for a period of 12 months.

Any shares repurchased will be held in treasury until such time as they are distributed.

Contact Details

Flow Traders N.V.
Jonathan Berger / Investor Relations Officer
Phone:   +31 20 7996799
Email:     investor.relations@flowtraders.com

About Flow Traders

Flow Traders is a leading global financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products, historically specialized in Exchange Traded Products (ETPs), now expanding into other asset classes. Flow Traders ensures the provision of liquidity to support the uninterrupted functioning of financial markets. This allows investors to continue to buy or sell ETPs or other financial instruments under all market circumstances. We continuously grow our organization, ensuring that our trading desks in Europe, the Americas and Asia can provide liquidity across all major exchanges, globally, 24 hours a day. Founded in 2004, we continue to cultivate the entrepreneurial, innovative and team-oriented culture that has been with us since the beginning.

Seite 1 von 3
Flow Traders Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EMPLOYEE INCENTIVE PLANS - REPURCHASE OF SHARES EMPLOYEE INCENTIVE PLANS - REPURCHASE OF SHARES                                                                                                     Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Flow Traders N.V. (“Flow Traders”) (Euronext: FLOW) announces that it …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Liefervereinbarung mit der EU über 200 Millionen Dosen ihres ...
Monument Mining Continues to Keep Tight Control over Covid-19 Pandemic
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Sorrento Announces IND Filing for COVI-DROPS, an Intranasal Formulation of a High Potency ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on Oral Thin Film Product with Psilocybin
Taat Inducts Dr. Cindy Orser, Life Sciences Scholar and Executive Biochemist for Projects Funded by ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
FLOW TRADERS Q320 TRADING UPDATE

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.08.20
7
Flow Traders