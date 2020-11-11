EMPLOYEE INCENTIVE PLANS - REPURCHASE OF SHARES
Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Flow Traders N.V. (“Flow Traders”) (Euronext: FLOW) announces that it will repurchase shares for a total aggregate consideration of up to €30 million in connection with its employee incentive plans.
In order to meet its obligations under various employee incentive plans, Flow Traders will start repurchasing shares for a total aggregate consideration of up to €30m. The share repurchases will commence on 12 November 2020 for a period of 12 months.
Any shares repurchased will be held in treasury until such time as they are distributed.
Contact Details
Flow Traders N.V.
Jonathan Berger / Investor Relations Officer
Phone: +31 20 7996799
Email: investor.relations@flowtraders.com
About Flow Traders
Flow Traders is a leading global financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products, historically specialized in Exchange Traded Products (ETPs), now expanding into other asset classes. Flow Traders ensures the provision of liquidity to support the uninterrupted functioning of financial markets. This allows investors to continue to buy or sell ETPs or other financial instruments under all market circumstances. We continuously grow our organization, ensuring that our trading desks in Europe, the Americas and Asia can provide liquidity across all major exchanges, globally, 24 hours a day. Founded in 2004, we continue to cultivate the entrepreneurial, innovative and team-oriented culture that has been with us since the beginning.
