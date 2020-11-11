EMPLOYEE INCENTIVE PLANS - REPURCHASE OF SHARES



Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Flow Traders N.V. (“Flow Traders”) (Euronext: FLOW) announces that it will repurchase shares for a total aggregate consideration of up to €30 million in connection with its employee incentive plans.

In order to meet its obligations under various employee incentive plans, Flow Traders will start repurchasing shares for a total aggregate consideration of up to €30m. The share repurchases will commence on 12 November 2020 for a period of 12 months.