Giving Back to Veterans - Nationwide Beacon of Hope Contest Awards New Roofs

Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) today revealed the three winners of its annual Beacon of Hope contest, a nationwide contest awarding deserving Veteran homeowners with new roofs. As part of Beacon’s giving back to its communities, the contest was open to all military Veterans, provided they have received an honorable or general discharge. Together with Veteran-friendly roofing companies, Beacon will deliver and facilitate the necessary roof repairs/replacements to the homes of the three Veteran contest winners at no cost to the recipient. Seven runners-up will also receive $2,500 to help complete necessary repairs.

“People from local communities across the country rallied behind the 10 finalists to cast thousands of votes,” said Jamie Samide, Beacon’s Vice President of Marketing. “We are committed to giving back to the men and women who give their lives to protect us and our freedoms, and the Beacon of Hope contest is just one way that we can support our Veterans and give them one less thing to worry about. It’s an honor and privilege to give back to these deserving Veterans and their families.”