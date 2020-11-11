 

Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Donates $1.4 Million for Breast Cancer Research

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer (the "Foundation") today announced current year donations of $1.4 million, bringing the total raised to date in support of breast cancer research to $36 million.

Funds raised solely support the groundbreaking research being conducted at the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, Indiana, which is part of the Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Cancer Center (the “IU Cancer Center”). The IU Cancer Center is designated as a Comprehensive Cancer Center, the highest level of recognition awarded by the National Cancer Institute for research excellence.

"I am deeply touched by and tremendously grateful for the generosity of the Vera Bradley Foundation and its community of donors, sponsors and volunteers. Despite the pandemic, their commitment to women who battle the most difficult-to-treat breast cancers hasn’t wavered. This tenacity inspires us every day as we work to end breast cancer," noted Indiana University School of Medicine Dean Jay Hess, MD, PhD, MHSA.

Traditionally, the Foundation raises funds through its annual signature events, including the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Classic, a weekend of sporting events including golf, yoga and pickleball, and Tickled Pink – A Gathering of Girlfriends, which unites Vera Bradley enthusiasts for a behind-the-scenes brand experience. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the Foundation’s 2020 events were canceled.

As an alternative to hosting its signature events, the Foundation’s dedicated volunteers sewed face masks and assembled “Gifts of Hope,” pre-packaged Vera Bradley gift sets, as special donor incentives to encourage online donations. In addition to fundraisers led by the Foundation, individual donors, dedicated friends, Vera Bradley retail partners and other committed supporters nationwide host a variety of events and fundraisers throughout the year. Donations also are made by Vera Bradley customers while shopping in-store or on verabradley.com.

To raise funds for breast cancer research this year, Vera Bradley released a limited-edition two-pack of its Cotton Face Masks in exclusive Foundation prints – Felicity Paisley and Felicity Paisley Pink – available for $25.00 at all Vera Bradley Factory locations, Full Line stores and on www.verabradley.com. Through December 31, 2020, 100% of the proceeds from the Felicity Paisley and Felicity Paisley Pink mask two-pack will be donated to the Foundation.

"As we conclude our fiscal year, I am reminded of both the challenges we have faced and the advancements we have witnessed in 2020. Despite the cancellation of our in-person events, I am thrilled with and so appreciative for all of the donors and volunteers who have made it possible for us to donate $1.4 million to help the dedicated researchers and clinicians at the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research continue their important work,” commented Lynda Houk, Executive Director of the Foundation.

“When I talk with women and men whose lives have been affected by breast cancer, I gain a renewed sense of the importance of what we do daily: raise funds for groundbreaking research to improve and save lives,” Houk continued. “Together, we are making a difference and providing hope for a future free from breast cancer."

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY FOUNDATION FOR BREAST CANCER

The Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer raises funds for breast cancer research to find a cure and to improve the lives of the many affected by this disease. Vera Bradley’s co-founders began raising funds after the loss of a dear friend to the disease in 1993. The Foundation has contributed $36 million to the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Center is focused on developing and dramatically improving therapies for some of the most difficult-to-treat types of breast cancer, including triple negative breast cancer. Funds are raised through special events, partner events and individual donations. Learn more about the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer at www.verabradley.org.

