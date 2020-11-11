Bilwee selects WISeKey’s WISeID technology to help Argentinian companies safely complete business transactions using the IBM Blockchain Technology Hyperledger

Geneva - November 11, 2020 - WISeKey International Holding ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, signed a collaboration agreement with Bilwee, an Argentina based automatic collection and payment management platform company, which has developed a platform that provides Argentinian companies the ability to maintain cash flow and liquidity through the cancellation of debtor invoices. Through this agreement, using WISeKey’s WISeID digital identification and security platform, companies will be able to protect their transactions carried out in it, which consist of uploading invoices to the cloud and safely complete payments to then be canceled between debtors and creditors.

Argentinian companies use Bilwee's digital platform to settle their debts without the need of making any cash payments. The strategic collaboration with WISeKey, through the integration of the WISeID digital identity platform, adds a high level of security to these transactions. WISeKey’s cryptographic Root of Trust offers companies the ability to carry out secure transactions and also opens the way for the subsequent use of the IBM Blockchain technology Hyperledger, not only when these transactions are uploaded in the cloud but during at each transactional stage. Through the Bilwee registry, the platform carries out and safeguards thousands of monthly transactions.

“Our clients’ data is our most precious asset, thus it is essential to be able to provide absolute protection for all of their transactional information. WISeKey’s technology offers us the ability to safeguard our clients’ data,” commented Daniel Corrado, President and CEO of Bilwee Argentina.

“For a company like Bilwee, which is experiencing a considerable increase in users who carry out almost daily transactions, the joint development of a next-generation digital certification and securitization solution will provide a unique and highly secure way to protect transactions,” said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey.

The benefits of this collaboration agreements become even more important during the COVID-19 pandemic as many companies affected by the global shutdown are now struggling to build recovery strategies and governments are working to re-open their economies.