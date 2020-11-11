 

creditshelf withdraws revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020, EBIT forecast unchanged

DGAP-Ad-hoc: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast
creditshelf withdraws revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020, EBIT forecast unchanged

11-Nov-2020 / 18:04 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

creditshelf withdraws revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020, EBIT forecast unchanged

Frankfurt am Main, November 11, 2020 - creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft (WKN A2LQUA, ISIN DE000A2LQUA5, stock exchange abbreviation CSQ, "creditshelf") makes use of the right granted by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, short "BaFin") in the context of the corona pandemic and withdraws its revenue forecast for the fiscal year 2020. The EBIT forecast remains unchanged between minus EUR 4.0 million and minus EUR 5.5 million.

About creditshelf
www.creditshelf.com

creditshelf is the leading credit platform for digital SME finance in Germany. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, the company arranges bank-independent, flexible financing solutions via a constantly growing network. creditshelf combines complementary needs: While SME entrepreneurs can easily access attractive financing alternatives, institutional investors can invest directly in German SMEs and partners can support their clients as innovative providers of new credit solutions. The core of creditshelf's business model are a unique, data-driven risk analysis and unbureaucratic, fast and digital processes. Thereby, creditshelf covers the entire value chain: its platform is used to select suitable credit projects, analyze the creditworthiness of potential borrowers, and provide credit scoring as well as risk-adequate pricing. For these services creditshelf receives fees from both borrowers and investors.

creditshelf has been listed in the Prime Standard Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2018. The experts in the creditshelf team offer many years of experience in SME financing and are trusted partners and visionaries for the entrepreneurship of tomorrow.

Language: English
