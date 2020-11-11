EUROJET signs contract with NETMA for provision of 56 new EJ200 engines for the German Air Force (FOTO)
Hallbergmoos (ots) - EUROJET Turbo GmbH (EUROJET), the consortium responsible
for the EJ200 engine installed in the Eurofighter Typhoon, today signed a
contract with the NATO Eurofighter & Tornado Management Agency (NETMA) to
provide 56 new EJ200 engines for the German Air Force.
The contract, signed in Munich, between General Miguel Ángel Martín Pérez,
General Manager of NETMA, and Gerhard Bähr, CEO of EUROJET, covers EJ200 engines
for a new order of Tranche 4 Typhoon fighter aircraft. Production of the engine
modules will be carried out locally by the four partner companies of the EUROJET
consortium; Rolls-Royce, MTU Aero Engines, ITP Aero and Avio Aero. As partner
for the German Air Force, final assembly of the engines will take place at MTU
Aero Engines with deliveries to the German customer scheduled to begin in 2023.
Commenting on the finalisation of the contract Mr Bähr stated: "This contract
signature is a clear statement of confidence in the platform and of the
performance and sustainability of the EJ200 engines which power it. In addition,
it also demonstrates a high level of confidence in the consortium and its
European industrial base, and will secure highly skilled workplaces in the
aerospace industry in the coming years."
ABOUT EUROJET:
The EUROJET consortium is responsible for the management of the EJ200 engine
programme. EUROJET's shareholders comprise Rolls-Royce (UK), MTU Aero Engines
(Germany), ITP Aero (Spain) and Avio Aero (Italy). The engine represents
outstanding and innovative technology and continually demonstrates its
exceptional performance in the Eurofighter Typhoon. With its unprecedented
performance record, combined with multi-role capability and highest availability
at competitive life-cycle costs, the EJ200 engine is perfectly set to meet air
force requirements, both of today and the future.
Since delivery of the first production engine in 2003, well over a thousand
EJ200 production engines have been delivered to Air Force customer fleets of
nine nations, and the EJ200 engine has achieved in excess of 1 million engine
flying hours.
