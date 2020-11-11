EUROJET signs contract with NETMA for provision of 56 new EJ200 engines for the German Air Force (FOTO)

Hallbergmoos (ots) - EUROJET Turbo GmbH (EUROJET), the consortium responsible

for the EJ200 engine installed in the Eurofighter Typhoon, today signed a

contract with the NATO Eurofighter & Tornado Management Agency (NETMA) to

provide 56 new EJ200 engines for the German Air Force.



The contract, signed in Munich, between General Miguel Ángel Martín Pérez,

General Manager of NETMA, and Gerhard Bähr, CEO of EUROJET, covers EJ200 engines

for a new order of Tranche 4 Typhoon fighter aircraft. Production of the engine

modules will be carried out locally by the four partner companies of the EUROJET

consortium; Rolls-Royce, MTU Aero Engines, ITP Aero and Avio Aero. As partner

for the German Air Force, final assembly of the engines will take place at MTU

Aero Engines with deliveries to the German customer scheduled to begin in 2023.







signature is a clear statement of confidence in the platform and of the

performance and sustainability of the EJ200 engines which power it. In addition,

it also demonstrates a high level of confidence in the consortium and its

European industrial base, and will secure highly skilled workplaces in the

aerospace industry in the coming years."



ABOUT EUROJET:



The EUROJET consortium is responsible for the management of the EJ200 engine

programme. EUROJET's shareholders comprise Rolls-Royce (UK), MTU Aero Engines

(Germany), ITP Aero (Spain) and Avio Aero (Italy). The engine represents

outstanding and innovative technology and continually demonstrates its

exceptional performance in the Eurofighter Typhoon. With its unprecedented

performance record, combined with multi-role capability and highest availability

at competitive life-cycle costs, the EJ200 engine is perfectly set to meet air

force requirements, both of today and the future.



Since delivery of the first production engine in 2003, well over a thousand

EJ200 production engines have been delivered to Air Force customer fleets of

nine nations, and the EJ200 engine has achieved in excess of 1 million engine

flying hours.



High Resolution images of the EJ200 can be downloaded from:

http://www.eurojet.de/media



PRESS CONTACT:



Rose Artuso, PR and Communications

EUROJET Turbo GmbH | Lilienthalstr. 2b | 85399 Hallbergmoos | Germany

Tel: +49 811 55 05 161 | E-Mail: mailto:r.artuso@eurojet.de |

http://www.eurojet.de



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/58504/4760183

OTS: EUROJET Turbo GmbH





Commenting on the finalisation of the contract Mr Bähr stated: "This contractsignature is a clear statement of confidence in the platform and of theperformance and sustainability of the EJ200 engines which power it. In addition,it also demonstrates a high level of confidence in the consortium and itsEuropean industrial base, and will secure highly skilled workplaces in theaerospace industry in the coming years."ABOUT EUROJET:The EUROJET consortium is responsible for the management of the EJ200 engineprogramme. EUROJET's shareholders comprise Rolls-Royce (UK), MTU Aero Engines(Germany), ITP Aero (Spain) and Avio Aero (Italy). The engine representsoutstanding and innovative technology and continually demonstrates itsexceptional performance in the Eurofighter Typhoon. With its unprecedentedperformance record, combined with multi-role capability and highest availabilityat competitive life-cycle costs, the EJ200 engine is perfectly set to meet airforce requirements, both of today and the future.Since delivery of the first production engine in 2003, well over a thousandEJ200 production engines have been delivered to Air Force customer fleets ofnine nations, and the EJ200 engine has achieved in excess of 1 million engineflying hours.High Resolution images of the EJ200 can be downloaded from:http://www.eurojet.de/mediaPRESS CONTACT:Rose Artuso, PR and CommunicationsEUROJET Turbo GmbH | Lilienthalstr. 2b | 85399 Hallbergmoos | GermanyTel: +49 811 55 05 161 | E-Mail: mailto:r.artuso@eurojet.de |http://www.eurojet.deAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/58504/4760183OTS: EUROJET Turbo GmbH