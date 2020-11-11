DGAP-News: PATRIZIA AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Change in Forecast PATRIZIA AG: 11.11.2020 / 18:27 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Operating income of EUR 100.2m (+2.6% y-o-y) already exceeds lower end of FY 2020 guidance

- Total service fee income increased by 6.2% y-o-y to EUR 248.1m driven by continued organic growth

- Assets under management increased to EUR 46.2bn (up 4.0% y-t-d)

- Guidance range for FY 2020 specified to EUR 110.0 - 130.0m based on good visibility into Q4 2020 pipeline



Augsburg, 11 November 2020. PATRIZIA AG, a leading partner for global real assets, generated an operating income of EUR 100.2m in 9M 2020, equivalent to an increase of 2.6% y-o-y. This again proves the resilience and strength of the PATRIZIA business model, even in times of ongoing market uncertainties due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Total service fee income - which combines management, transaction and performance fees - stood at EUR 248.1m (+6.2%). The increase against the previous year is largely driven by continued growth in assets under management (AUM) and transaction activity for PATRIZIA's global client base. At the same time net operating costs increased 4.4% y-o-y to EUR 153.7m, well below the growth rate of total service fee income at 6.2% y-o-y.

The continued growth in AUM, which increased 4.0% y-t-d, from EUR 44.5bn to EUR 46.2bn, resulted in increased management fees of EUR 145.0m in 9M 2020, compared to EUR 141.6m in 9M 2019 (+2.4%). Transaction fees increased strongly by 23.7% to EUR 29.1m vs EUR 23.5m in the comparable period last year as transaction activity started to pick up again after the European Covid-19 related lock downs phased out in the third quarter of 2020. Although overall real estate transaction activity is well below last year's levels, PATRIZIA's pan-European platform with local people on the ground in all relevant markets helped clients to access numerous attractive investments opportunities. This also led to a stable contribution of performance fees to total service fee income of EUR 74.1m in 9M 2020 (+8.0%).