Transphorm to Participate at Upcoming November Financial Conferences

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCQB: TGAN) —a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products—today announced that senior management will participate at the following upcoming virtual financial conferences: Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 and the Benchmark Discovery One on One Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

Portfolio managers and analysts can request a meeting with management by contacting their sales representative at the respective hosting firms or Transphorm investor relations.