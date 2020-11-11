Telo Genomics Announces the Final Assignment of Patents on Hematological Cancers, Liquid Biopsy and Alzheimer’s Disease

TELO has already been granted final patents governing its intellectual property (“IP”) for hematological cancers in the USA, and Alzheimer’s Disease in the USA and Canada. TELO’s patent application on liquid biopsy in the USA is still pending.

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telo Genomics Corp. (TSX-V: TELO) (the “Company” or “TELO”) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval and grant of three of its pending patent applications including:

TELO has secured intellectual property protection in various jurisdictions around the world and owns a portfolio of patents and pending patent applications in the United States, Canada and the EU. The scope of the IP covers its core technology and specific applications of the technology. In addition to the patents and pending patent applications, TeloView is protected as a trademark in the USA, Canada, Europe and Israel.

“The issuance of three additional final patents further augments TELO’s already strong IP portfolio,” said Sabine Mai, TELO Director, and Chair of the Clinical and Scientific Advisory Board. “Blood cancers and liquid biopsy are at the core of the Company’s commercialization program. The issuance of these patents assures the long-term protection of the TeloView platform as a prognostic/diagnostic tool for these diseases.”

The Company would also like to announce that pursuant to its press release dated October 21st, 2020, Leede Jones Gable Inc. and Mackie Research Corp. have exercised 5,026,800 of clients and broker warrants for gross proceeds of $944,180. As a result, neither Leede nor Mackie will be soliciting further warrant exercises going forward.

About Telo Genomics

Telo Genomics is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team’s considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease-associated genetic instability, Telo Genomics is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in over 150 peer reviewed publications and in 25 clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer’s disease. Our lead application, Telo-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of Multiple Myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information please visit www.telodx.com.